The Van Buren County Master Gardeners had the privilege of visiting two wonderful yards again this month. Both yards have a moss lawn. The first nominees are Ed and Annalee Culp’s woodland wonderland at Mountain Ranch, in Fairfield Bay. They were nominated by Maud Huber. It was a piece of woodland heaven, that they enjoy daily from their back deck. They have a most interesting moss lawn. Annalee cultivates it and takes care of it until it grows on its own. She mixes yogurt, buttermilk and moss in a blender and then pats it into place. It was extraordinary. Many people try to rid their lawns of moss and yet she adds to hers.
They have a rock wall, that they carried all the rocks and built it themselves. They also have a brick walkway that they put in. They have lived there for 15 years. When they added onto their house, they found out that there were three natural springs in their yard…which Ed managed to divert away from the house. We were not able to see her Henry Tabor azaleas in bloom, but Maud did and shared the pictures. Each time I turned around there were the coolest yard art. It did not look tacky. She has a great way of incorporating them into the landscape. Their yard is mostly shady, but she has a large variety of plants for sun or shade, and they all look beautiful. At a different area of the yard, they have planted a forest of Rose of Sharon’s. She said that when they bloom, it is hard to see the flowers for the huge amounts of butterflies and bees that swarm around them. Part of the yard is fenced in by bamboo. They lost a number of them during the cold winter, but they still look amazing.
The second nominees were Jerry and Kary Davis of Choctaw. They were nominated by Vonda Crocker. Their home and yard have an interesting story. Jerry to build the main house in 1986. They have added a sun porch and a back deck. Jerry is a native of Arkansas and is a retired state police officer. While Kary is from California, where she was a florist. Their home and gardens were a complete reflection of nature lovers. The yard was carpeted with the most beautiful, soft moss. It was a picturesque, serene environment. The landscape was drained with beautiful dry rivers of stone that divided the gardens. One garden was designed as a cross with native and perennial plants that bloomed in different seasons. They had some interesting plants, an asparagus fern, a giant corn plant and a tropical Hoya. The Hoya plant has flowers that look like plastic. Their home showcased their interest in gardening and art. They have a she shed, he shed and a decorated storm room. The bench under the arbor is considered a ‘Time out’ bench. Jerry made chairs and he made jams and jellies from local fruits (which he shared with us). Kary has her artistic touch all around their home. The house and the landscape are a labor of love.
Congratulations to both nominees. Your yards are beautiful examples of a wooded garden in Arkansas. Thank you for making our county even more beautiful. If anyone has a nominee for the ‘We noticed’ program, email me at birdies _nest2004@yahoo.com. I look forward to seeing your nominations. You can nominate big yards, small yards, garden plots, decks with potted plants, condos or anything that you enjoy.
Disclaimer: University of Arkansas, United States Department of Agriculture and County Governments Cooperating. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
