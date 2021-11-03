On Thursday night at Jim Tumlison Field the Clinton junior Yellowjackets scored on a half-back pass with just a minute left to play to beat Heber Springs 24-22. The young Jackets who led at the half 16-8 were held scoreless and had lost the lead until they began a final drive with 2:36 left in the game. The win avenged a loss to the Panthers back in the opening week of the season and was the fourth straight win for the Junior Jackets and it also moves Clinton into second place in the conference with one final game left at Lonoke on Thursday.
Clinton got the ball first and immediately drove 57-yards in four plays with Rylan Jones scoring on a 23-yard run. Zachery Hunt-Gonzalez tacked on the 2-point conversion giving a quick 8-0 lead. A Liam Buffalo 25-yard run and his pass 2-point pass to Weston Warden tied the game at 8 with 3:35 left in the first quarter. The Yellowjackets came right back driving 65-yards for a touchdown on a Brody Dufrene 2-yard run. Gonzalez’ second 2-point conversion of the game gave the Jackets the lead again 16-8 which would be the halftime score.
Buffalo scored his second touchdown of the game for Heber Springs midway thru the third quarter on an 11-yard run, but the 2-point conversion was no good leaving the Clinton in the lead 16-14. The Yellowjackets first possession of the second half ended on downs at the Panthers 24-yard line. The Panthers then went on an 11-play 76-yard drive to take their first lead of the night. Buffalo hit Cooper Holmes on a 1-yard pass for the touchdown and Wardens 2-point conversion gave Heber the lead 22-16 with seven minutes left in the game. The Junior Jackets could not move the ball and gave it back to Heber at mid field. The Panthers picked up one first down, but the Clinton defense forced Heber to turn the ball over on fourth down at the Yellowjackets 32-yard line with just 2:36 left in the game. A big 16-yard run by Rope Williams move the ball to the 48-yard line. The Jackets moved the ball to the Heber Springs 36-yard line when Clinton took a timeout. In the timeout the Clinton coaches called two plays. The first play, a running play, moved the ball to the Heber 32-yard line then the Jackets went right back to the line of scrimmage with the clock winding down and ran what would turn out to be the deciding play of the game. Quarterback Dufrene took the handoff and pitched it to wingback Bryason Littell who threw a pass to Jones who had gotten behind the defense and caught the perfectly thrown pass for the game tying touchdown. Jones then scored what would prove to be the game winning points on an inside run for the 2-point conversion and a 24-22 Clinton lead. A great kickoff backed the Panthers back to their own 10-yard line. Heber was able to get one first down before time ran out.
