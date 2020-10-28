On Thursday night at Jim Tumlison Field the Clinton Junior High and 7th Grade teams came away with victories over the Junior Bald Knob Bulldogs. The Junior Jackets built up a 20-0 lead on their way to a 26-8 win. The 7th grade Jackets started fast, scoring on their first two plays, in route to a 30-12 victory.
Zane Widner opened the scoring for Clinton on a 22-yard run to cap off a 65-yard drive. The extra point was no good leaving the Jackets with a 6-0 lead. Widner scored again this time on a 43-yard run with 3:18 left in the first quarter he also ran in the 2-point conversion giving Clinton a 14-0 lead. Peyton Sellers wrapped up the 1st half scoring for the Jackets with a 32-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left in the 1st half. The 2-point conversion was no good and the Jackets went into the half with a 20-0 lead.
The third quarter was scoreless for both teams. Bald Knob scored their only points of the game with 2:18 left in the game. The successful 2-point conversion cut the Clinton lead to 20-8. Widner sealed the win for Clinton with his third touchdown of the game with less than a minute left in the game to make the final score Clinton 26 Bald Knob 8.
The 7th grade Jackets started fast in their game versus Bald Knob. Rylan Jones and Rope Williams scored on the Jackets first two offensive plays of the game to give Clinton a lead they would never relinquish. Jones scored on a 57-yard run and Williams tacked on the 2-point conversion. On the Bull Dogs next possession Sam Standridge intercepted a pass setting up the Jackets second touchdown a Williams 37-yard run. The Jackets took a 14-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Jones had a 47 and 23 yard run early in the 2nd half the second being a touchdown. Williams second 2-point conversion of the night gave Clinton a 22-0 lead. After a Bald Knob touchdown cut the lead to 22-6 Jones raced 50-yards for Clinton setting up a 20-yard Sam Standridge touchdown. Standridge scored on the 2-point attempt pushing the Jackets lead to 30-6. The Bulldogs scored their final points of the game with 1:30 left to make the final score Clinton 30 Bald Knob 12.
The Junior Jackets are now 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. The 7th grade Jackets are now 5-1-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in conference play. The Jackets travel to Heber Springs this Thursday for the Junior Battle of the Little Red. The winner of the junior high game will have sole possession of second place behind Stuttgart while the 7th grade looks to keep their hopes alive for a conference championship. The 7th grade kicks off at 5:30 followed by the junior high game at 7 p.m.
