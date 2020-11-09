The Clinton Junior Yellow jackets finished a great season by sweeping two games from the Lonoke Junior Jackrabbits on a cold Thursday night at Jim Tumlison Field. The Junior Jackets as well as the 7th grade Jackets jumped to big early leads against Lonoke and never looked backed. The Junior Jackets scored 38 straight points on their way to a 38-8 victory while the 7th grade jumped out to a 16-0 lead and later scored 24 straight points in a 40-12 win.
The win gave the Jackets a 7-2 record for the season. The only two losses for the Jackets came on the road against two very good programs a non-conference game against Ozark and a conference game against conference champion Stuttgart. The Jackets finished 2nd in the 2-4A Conference one game behind unbeaten Stuttgart.
Zane Widner opened the scoring for the Jackets with a 48-yard touchdown run midway thru the 1st quarter. Peyton Sellers carried in the 2-point conversion giving Clinton an 8-0 lead. Dawson Maynard scored for the Jackets on a 20-yard run and Widners 2-point conversion gave a Clinton a 16-0 2nd quarter lead. Three more touchdowns by Clinton, two from Widner from 25 and 36 yards respectively and Sellers from 35-yards and two 2-point conversions by Billy Standlee gave the Jackets a 38-0 -lead. Lonoke scored their only points of the game on a touchdown pass with 3:59 left in the game.
Seven players moved up from the junior high team and got their first taste of the Friday night lights joining the varsity team Friday night in the Yellowjackets game against Lonoke. The freshmen will also participate in the playoffs this week as the varsity Yellowjackets travel to Blytheville. The coaching staff did an outstanding job in developing the players and molding this group into a winning unit.
7th Grade Jackets Win Conference Championship
The 7th grade Yellowjackets scored early and often in their 40-12 win over the Lonoke 7th grade Jackrabbits on Thursday at Jim Tumlison Field. The win gave the 7th grade the 2-4A Conference Championship. The Jackets finished with a 7-1-1 record. The only blemishes on the Jackets record was a non-conference loss at Dardanelle and a conference tie at Central Arkansas Christian.
Clinton jumped out to a 16-0 lead on two touchdowns by Sam Standridge one a 16-yard run to cap off a 65-yard drive the second coming on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Brody Dufrene. Colton Warren made two catches on the drive as well as a 2-point conversion and Jahmiere English also added a 2-pointer. Lonoke scored one of their two touchdowns to cut the Jackets lead to 16-6 with just :32 seconds left in the 1st half.
In the 2nd half Zachary Hunt Gonzalez capped off a 65-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run followed by English’s 2nd 2-point conversion. Standridge intercepted a Jackrabbit pass and returned it 35-yards for a touchdown and Adrian Yates 2-point conversion made the score Clinton 32 Lonoke 6. Yates scored from 55-yards out and Jody Meredith’s 2-point conversion made the score 40-6. Lonoke scored their other touchdown of the game on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the final moments of the game to make the final score Clinton 40 Lonoke 12. The 7th grade Jackets are a very talented group with both size and speed. The coaching staff of Chris Durfene, Joe Hudson, Jessie Wilson, and Jordan Benson did a great job of taking this talented group and improving their skill level as well as the team concepts of football. The two junior high groups improved each week while expanding their knowledge of the offense and defense and the future of Yellowjacket football looks bright.
