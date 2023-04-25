The Clinton Junior Jackets capped off a great track season on Wednesday at the 4A Region 5 Junior High District Track Meet at Heber Springs. Jessie Wilson’s Jackets and Lady Jackets both finished second in the team competition. Yellowjacket freshman Kaleb McCarver was the high point performer in the junior boy’s division.
Several Lady Yellowjackets placed high in the meet. Chloe Hudson won the high jump with a jump of 4’6”. Sariya Jackson won the long jump with a leap of 15’ 9”. Jackson and Lilly Pike took third and fourth place respectively in the 100-meter run. Camilla Infante and Mary Lopez took fourth and fifth place in the 800 meters. Findley Newland and Amanda Goodchild placed fourth and fifth in the 1600-meter run. In the 110-meter hurdles Kylie Sasaki placed fourth while Callie Shaver took sixth place in the 300-meter hurdles. Jackson placed second in the high jump while Pike took fifth in the triple jump. Gwen Shaver took second in the pole vault while Addison Ballentine placed second in the discus and the shot put with Addison Reeves finishing seventh in the shot put. The Lady Yellowjacket 4x400 4x800 relay teams were both district champions.
Kaleb McCarver led the Junior Jackets in winning the 200- and 400-meter runs, the 110-meter hurdles, and the high jump. McCarver also placed fourth in the long jump and second in the pole vault. Derek Infante placed seventh in the 1600 meters. Ethan Ducote placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles with Braiden Venable taking seventh. Harold McNabb and Ducote finished fifth and sixth respectively in the pole vault. Alec Huie led four Yellowjackets to place in the discus. Huie won the event with a throw of 136” 8’ with Creed Brown, Eden Cifuentes, and Kris Vance finishing second, third, and sixth respectively. Huie also scored in the shot-put finishing second.
The varsity Yellowjackets also ran Wednesday as they traveled to Mt. Home. It was another big night for junior Maddie Cabana as she was victorious in the three events the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs and for good measure placed second in the high jump. Senior Kinley Keith won the 100-meter dash and took second place in the 200 meters while also placing third in the high jump. Allie Shaver and Nadia Creekmore took third and fourth respectively in the 400-meter run. Shaver took fifth in the triple jump and fourth in the pole vault. In one of the few meets that includes the javelin the Lady Yellowjackets took third, fourth, and fifth with Shaver, Keith, and Creekmore in that order.
In the boy’s division senior Brody Emberton had a big night winning two events while placing in four events overall for Clinton. Emberton took first place in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump while also placing in the 300 hurdles and the discus. Sophomore Jackson Henthorne placed sixth in the 100 meters, fourth in the 200 meters, and second in the 400 meters. Isaac Bradford was third in the 110-meter hurdles while Eli Henson took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles. Sophomore Liam Hudson took sixth in the high jump. In the discus the Yellowjackets took third, fourth, and seventh with Emberton, Sheldon Lowder, and Daniel Williams finishing in that order. Senior Spencer Bannister took seventh in the javelin and sophomore Cash Carpenter took third in the shot put.
This week it will be the district track meet for the senior high Yellowjackets. Jessie Wilson’s Jackets will compete on Wednesday in the 4A-5 District Meet to be held at Heber Springs. The meet will give athletes who have not qualified for the state track meet a chance to qualify before the May second state meet to be held at Clarksville.
