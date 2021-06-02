Last week we took an impromptu trip over to Mountain View. The drive may be short but it is full of twists and turns, much like my night on the town square. For the most part, Mountain View looked just like I left it before the pandemic. The city seemed packed as summer has officially arrived, well sort of, it is still plenty cool for this time of year. The shops were full and the restaurants were packed. The city was alive again.
Shortly after parking the cars, we heard the blaring announcement, “Outhouse races start in five minutes!” I had my mind on a cup of coffee but thought, “what the heck!” We meandered over to discover a local artist in the process of recording a music video for a song he wrote about the city he grew up in.
The lyrics in the song brought the sights and sounds of the city to life. Images of the yellow house, busy merchants, and picking on the porch were all celebrated throughout the chorus.
When I am in Mountain View time just seems to move a little slower for some reason. The song certainly honors that feeling in many ways. Despite the nearby buzz of a drone overhead, it is the closest to Mayberry that I think you can get on a Saturday night.
Later that evening the cooler weather pushed me over to the smoke stack adjacent to the courthouse. I sat around the fire with several families and out of town folks. The faint sound of gospel music in the background, we talked about life, family, and where we were from. You know, the typical small talk stuff.
At some point I was surrounded by a few veterans. It being so close to Memorial Day and all I wanted to make an extra effort to thank them for their service. Some would share details about where they served and others would simply nod and acknowledge the appreciation. One such gentleman, given the hat he was a decorated Marine. He served two tours in Vietnam, a fact that he shared as the conversation continued. A conversation that was prompted by his response after I routinely thanked him for his service.
A somewhat brash but older gentleman, was here on a short trip from the southern part of the state. When I reached out my hand to thank him for his service, he returned with, “That’s not what they said to me when I got back home.” Maybe he was trying to make a point, maybe just an acknowledgement. When he began to qualify his statement these uncomfortable feelings began to emerge.
The country was different following the Vietnam conflict. All I know about the war came from history books that retold our side of the story. The country, divided over the purpose for the war, personalized their disagreements by attacking those who were just doing their job. Sounds unfair to me and a little more relevant than it should.
What bothered me most about the exchange is that this gentleman has carried that disgruntled feeling about his reception on U.S. soil all these years. I didn’t ask but it could be because he lost friends and fellow soldiers in a war that the country thought served no purpose. Maybe it is just that we have forgotten how to say thank you to people. The practice is so foriegn that we have forgotten how to receive it when we actually hear it.
Maybe this is the part where you are reminded that you should do the thing. You should find a veteran, thank him for his service, and listen to his or her story.
Spending the day in the folk center capitol of the world felt a lot more like normal. Very few masks were being worn, people were shaking hands, and talking to one another – you know like we used to.
