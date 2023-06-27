“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
– Wendy Mass
This puts things in perspective. We really should be cautious at all times. Even when we feel like that person may not deserve our kindness how do we know with all certainty what is going on in their lives? Wouldn’t it just be a better solution to avoid that individual? We don’t have to like or make friends with everyone we meet, work with, or are related to. Just imagine how different our world would be if we all spoke to everyone with respect and showed them kindness.
There is so much talk and speculation about what is happening not just in our communities but in our state, nation, and the world. What has happened that people are just so angry and unkind to one another? I’m hating that people are blaming social media for this upsurge in disagreements and personal attacks just because we think differently or feel differently about something.
Some speculate that the pandemic put us all into a survival of the fittest mode. Instead of pulling together, we began dividing ourselves more than we ever have before. It started with the people who wore masks, and the ones that wouldn’t. Then it was the ones that were vaccinated and the ones that weren’t. We already divided ourselves in so many other ways but add the fear factor of a worldwide pandemic and the aftermath is anger and hatred? Really? How very sad.
Communities all have individual issues that have to be dealt with so let’s put that on the table as well and personally I’m afraid to breathe wrong. There certainly will be someone on the attack for the way that I breathe. Social media can be a great tool for keeping in touch with a loved one. It is essential for businesses and if you are an event planner it’s vital to the success of your event.
This week your kindness challenge is to post something kind on social media. Look up a quote online, post a nice photo, or give a business a good review even, anything that shows kindness on any social media platform. Go one step further and challenge your “friends” to do the same. Let’s make kindness contagious. Imagine how great the world would be if kindness was as contagious as Covid. In uncertain or challenging times kindness will connect us. “Goodness never expires. Compassion creates connections. Kindness is contagious. Generosity enriches lives. Integrity breeds trust. Honesty builds character. Empathy fosters understanding. Respect inspires greatness. Love conquers all, and doing good matters,” Unknown.
“Being kind is giving even when it seems like you have nothing to give,” Raktivist. Let’s start the spread of kindness this week and every day moving forward. We have the power to make a huge difference, and there’s no time like the present to do it. Just be kind, just do it.
