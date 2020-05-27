A proposed sales tax special election to support Ozark Health was proposed at the May 21 Van Buren County Quorum Court meeting. Justices also heard, and approved, updates to the county’s employee handbook. A report on county roads included information on damage due to flooding.
A new Justice was confirmed to the court.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton presented to the court both the status of the hospital including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the special election request.
The special election for a half-cent sales tax for the hospital would take place Sept. 8, if approved by the court. From Deaton’s request, an ordinance will be drawn up for vote at the Quorum Court’s next meeting, in June. The special election is an approximately $30,000 expense, which Deaton said the hospital would cover.
The move for a Sept. 8 special election, as opposed to the tax being a ballot item during the general election, was in order to avoid the sales tax being “overshadowed by other issues,” Deaton said.
The half-cent would be used to cover capital improvements, as well as expansion and renovations to the hospital. Deaton said the hospital was looking at dementia care, requiring a higher-level of watchfulness than in the current nursing home environment, and dialysis.
On the dialysis, the investigation into investing was still under study.
“I don’t know the financial viability of that,” Deaton said.
Deaton reminded that the hospital has a large professional employment base, including nurses, radiology technicians and support staff. This group of over 300 represents a $16 million payroll, he said.
Deaton opened with a review of the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the hospital was better-prepared for the public health emergency due to it having reserves of protective equipment for staff.
The hospital was also able to test all the residents of its nursing home, as well as all of its staff. Of the group only one staff member tested positive, but that person had not worked in the nursing home space in over 10 days, Deaton said.
The court also voted on an ordinance update the county’s personnel policy handbook. The ordinance, sponsored by Justice Dell Holt who headed the policy handbook committee, updated a number of rules in the handbook.
The ordinance passed with 100 percent of the justices voting in its favor.
The committee drew upon the Association of Arkansans Counties handbook template in making its changes.
The committee put “many hours of work into this thing,” Holt told the court.
Changes included moving the employee probationary period out to six months, from its original three months. This was typical throughout the update, Holt said, with everything which had been in the book under “three months” was now “six months.”
One change was the process to enable a grievance hearing by a former employee who felt they were terminated in violation of policy. An employee who feels they have a grievance can have a grievance hearing with the county judge and attorney. If the grievance is held to be valid, it can move to a full grievance hearing before the court.
If the grievance is with the county judge, the county clerk will hear the complaint.
In addition, no testimony of remote witnesses will be allowed, and only witnesses may be called upon to leave the room during a hearing.
Van Buren County Judge Dale James said plans were being made to meet with employee groups to discuss the updated policy and make sure employees were aware of the changes.
James also, during the county road report, presented that repairs had been undertaken after recent rains. The east side of the county was especially hard hit, James said, with a 30 foot deep trench washed out at Clella Circle.
This had been repaired by the roads department, James said. The department was back to having face-to-face meetings as the thread of the pandemic had decreased, he said.
Justices confirmed by resolution the appointment of Russell Hensley to the Justice of the Peace District 5 position. That position had been recent vacated with the passing of Justice Gary Linn.
