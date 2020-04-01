CLINTON – An early-morning traffic stop followed by a K-9 search led to drug charges against a Searcy woman according to a March 30 Clinton Police Department report.
Charged was Shelly Lanay Alkire, 29, of Searcy, with possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as tampering with evidence.
Per the report, the officer and a Van Buren County deputy pulled a “suspicious vehicle” over at the Alon station at 18 minutes after midnight on March 30 and “placed the driver under arrest.” As the driver was taken to jail by a third officer, the K-9 was used to sweep the car. Alkire was a passenger in the car.
The dog, per the report, alerted at the driver’s side of the car, near the rear door. The officer searched the car the officer found, near the door, a margarine tub with a syringe inside, the syringe itself with a clear liquid within. Also in the tub were two Xanax pills and a small bag with a “white crystal-like substance” inside. A glass “smoking device was also found, with burnt residue inside.
The officer noted that Alkire was nervous as he spoke with her. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center.
The report concluded that while she was being taken to jail, “Alkire tried to hid a small clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance inside the back seat of the transport vehicle.”
Per a Clinton Police spokesperson, Alkire was released on her own recognizance later that morning “due to COVID-19 protocols.”
