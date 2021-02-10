A light out led to a Tuesday night Feb. 2 traffic stop and a drug arrest by Clinton Police.
Arrested on a charge of drug and drug paraphernalia possession, open container and no insurance was James Alan Everhart, 52, of Bradford, Arkansas. The arrest took place one day before Everhart’s Feb. 3 birthday.
According to the police report, Everhart was spotted traveling southbound on Highway 65 near Choctaw. The car “appeared not to have a license plate” due to its license plate light being out, the officer reported. The car, a 2001 Chrysler, was pulled over.
As the officer spoke to the driver, Everhart, the only person in the car, he noted the man was acting nervous. When asked, Everhart said there was nothing illegal in the car. The officer noted here that Everhart could not maintain eye contact. Everhart was asked to step from the car.
The officer had K9 officer “Terry” inspect the car and noted the dog showing an alert at the car’s driver’s door. The officer spoke to Everhart again about the search results and Everhart admitted to there being marijuana “somewhere in the vehicle” as well as “corner bags” of methamphetamine and dirty syringes in a pair of jeans in the back of the car.
The car was searched and the items were recovered, as well as a bottle of vodka. Ten grams of methamphetamine and four grams of marijuana were recovered, per the report. Everhart was taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center where he was fingerprinted and charged. He was not jailed due to COVID-19 restrictions at the facility.
