Karlyn Marlene Cauley, age 81 years, passed away May 28, 2023, with her loving sister, Wendy, by her side – her caretaker, friend and companion. She will be dearly missed by David Wielochowski and her five little dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Lankford Cauley Weiner, Thurman Cauley; and brother, Bob Cauley.
Karlyn is a former employee of 47 years for Globe Union, Johnson Controls, North American Philips Corporation, and Micro-electronic Modules Corporation (same company changed owners and when it closed). She then worked a year for Milwaukee Public Schools as Clement Avenue Secretary before transferring to the Milwaukee Police Department and worked as a civilian employee with the Detective Bureau, where she worked until she retired. Karlyn leaves behind many friends and family and will be missed.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Bee Branch Cemetery in Bee Branch, Arkansas.
To express condolences online visit www.rollerfuneralhomes. com/clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.