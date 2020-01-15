Kathleen Marie Kienlen, of Bryn Mawr, PA., passed away on January 9, 2020 at the Bryn Mawr Hospital. She was 50.
Kathleen was the beloved daughter of Joan Calhoun Kienlen and the late John Norman Kienlen. Loving sister of Alex (Terri), John N., Jr. (Tammy), Joseph, Ann Marie Lakin (Leonard), Christopher, Joan Marie Eberwine (Jim) and the late Helen Marie Kienlen. Dear aunt of John W., David, Laura, Paul and Grace. Great-aunt of Wesley.
Kathleen was a graduate of St. Katherine Day School in Wynnewood, PA. where she first learned to enjoy poetry which she avidly read and wrote. For 32 years, Kathleen worked for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division at the Philadelphia Naval Yard where she was known as the “Shredder in Chief.”
Kathleen or “Kathy” dedicated her life to making new Best Friends. Everyone she met was better for having known her. She was a collector of many things: people’s names that she liked, music on her iPod and poetry books. In her free time you would find Kathy coloring in her many coloring books or watching her soap operas. While she enjoyed playing find-the-word puzzles, life was never a puzzle for her, she simply liked everyone.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18th with Funeral Mass to commence at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Place, Fremont, CA 94539-7241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.