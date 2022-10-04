Kathryn Elizabeth MacCallum-Jaeger, age 74, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, passed away on Sept. 29, 2022. She was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on Aug. 4, 1948, to Thomas Gordon MacCallum and Katherine Almeda Strausbaugh.
Kathryn grew up in Winstead, Connecticut. After marrying Jack Jaeger and having their children, they made the decision to leave her family in Connecticut. They simply decided to load up the vehicle to drive westward in search of land that they could afford and sustain their family as a homestead. In their travels, they stopped at the C&D Grocery Store for fuel on Highway 65 outside Leslie and, after meeting with the locals, found a piece of land they fell in love with on Nubbin Hill. The family decided that they were home in 1981.
After years of doing factory work, Kathryn went back to school to pursue a career in nursing when she was in her 50s. She worked at various nursing homes in Arkansas and Missouri as an LPN. Kathryn loved helping her patients. She enjoyed knitting sweaters and was constantly reading. Her family was her pride and joy along with the many dogs and granddogs that she loved.
Survivors include her son, Jonathan Jaeger and wife, Dana of Leslie, Arkansas; daughter, Ketchen Jaeger of Springfield, Missouri; son, Eric Jaeger and wife, Mary of Leslie, Arkansas; grandchildren, Gary Grisham and wife, Josie of Springfield, Missouri; Alexander Jaeger of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Justice Jaeger and husband, Weylin of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Abby Willison of Springfield, Missouri; Nicholas Jaeger of Little Rock, Arkansas; Christopher Jaeger of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Micheal Jaeger of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Ocean Jaeger of Conway, Arkansas; great grandchildren, Shayne Willison, Hudson Grisham, Jack Grisham and Wesley Eric Guise. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Katherine MacCallum; siblings, Joan Bunch, Nancy Hudon and Lee (Toby) MacCallum; father of her children, Herwig (Jack) Jaeger; and her son, Kirk.
Kathryn’s family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date to be honoring her wishes.
