Feature artist Kathy Weeks Art has always been for her a strong venue to share thoughts and ideas. The use of different materials in her work is calculated.
She said “ I am looking for avenues of the unexpected. An ironic twist to the everyday. Provoking a viewer into new and perhaps unexplored territory.”
She started in photography taking classes at her local community college and being involved in a photography club. This led to an interest in black and white photography. She developed and printed her own work. After she started hand tinting her photos she became interested in painting.
When Kathy moved to Michigan, she started selling her work. The woman who owned the shop worked in watercolor and she became very interested in this medium.
Moving to Nebraska she started taking private lessons. She has worked in watercolor for many years.
Kathy said “when she moved to Fairfield Bay and bought Jacks and she didn’t have a lot of time for her hobby. After selling the business I have taken it back up. I’m having a lot of fun using all the different mediums in a combined work. The new work has been very popular in Austin.
It helps the audience there is a bit younger and more eclectic. I have always felt blessed and surprised when someone takes a piece of my work into their home or office.”
Come view Kathy’s beautiful art at the art gallery.
The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery Mission is to bring quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all Artist and chosen by a selection committee under the direction of Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson.
Art Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9:00-4:00 unless special events or conferences then the hours will be extended.
The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. All art is available for purchase.
The NCA Art Gallery is sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts & Education (NCAF&E) and The City of Fairfield Bay. For more information about the Art Gallery contact NCA Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson-501-884-6100, email chardon@artelco.com or Conference Center Directors, Wilba Thompson 501- 884-4202, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay.
