Kenneth Waymon Watts, 77 of Shirley, AR passed away June 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Watts was born September 10, 1943 in Shirley, AR to Clifford and Lena Watts. Kenneth was in the logging industry and could always be found in the woods. Logging was his passion. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Watts is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Glenda Watts of Shirley, AR; three sons, Kenny (Trina) Watts of Shirley, AR, Lewis (Tiffany) Watts of Plumerville, AR, Thomas (Brittany) Watts of Fox, AR; two daughters, Ann (Mike) Johnson of Russellville, AR, Rebecca (Joe) Vincent of Shirley, AR; four sisters, Sharon Cooley of Clinton, AR, Donna Nicholson of Bee Branch, AR, Loreva Cooley of Springdale, AR, Jolene Watts of Springdale, AR; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; many nieces nephews and friends.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday June 19, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosewood Cremation and Funeral, Conway, AR.
Online Registration: rose woodcremation.com
