Kasey Lee Kimmons announced that she is running for mayor of Shirley.
“I’m a proud native of Shirley and would like to offer my experience and skills to my hometown and the special residents who live here,” Kimmons said.
Kimmons was born and raised in Shirley and like many young people, she left the area to seek opportunities in the world outside the county.
Having a love of music, she found a niche in Fayetteville as a performing artist. Early on, she realized the power of the microphone, as well as the responsibility it held. Using her talent, she tries to use her communication skills to inspire people of all ages.
Kimmons moved from Fayetteville to Hot Springs where she continued her music career, but also became a partner and general manager for Maxine’s Live (an award-winning venue for live music). Her duties there included booking talent, purchasing, inventory, compliance, public relations and staff management.
“My daughter, Lily, and I live on the family farm, as does my sister, Ginny, her son, Tommy, and our parents, Tom and Brandy. Shirley provides a safe, quiet, beautiful environment for raising children and everyone is always willing to lend a hand,” Kimmons said.
Her family created and operated the Shiitake Mushroom Center in Shirley. The business was successful and created job growth and economic benefits to the community.
As an associate and board member of the Shirley Community Service & Dev. Corp. (a nonprofit organization), Kimmons worked on projects that partnered with the Nature Conservancy, the National Cancer Institute, Van Buren County, Rockefeller Foundation and others.
Along the way, Kasey worked for the Lake Area Weekly news as a reporter and as a Rural Letter Carrier for USPS. Both of these positions gave her the opportunity to meet many people in Shirley, Fairfield Bay and the rural parts of the county.
In 2020, she accepted a position with Indian Rock Village, in Fairfield Bay.
“While adjusting to the new position and becoming acquainted with the staff and residents, a historic winter storm caused tremendous damage to the building,” Kimmons said. “Under the guidance and mentorship of Ed Holman (president/CEO), I became the project manager for overseeing the many tasks that were needed to complete clean-up and renovation. The staff and residents of IRV were very patient and supportive during this year-long process. I would like to invite the citizens of Shirley and Fairfield Bay to stop by and visit our ‘new’ building.
“I hope the citizens of Shirley will support my effort to become the next mayor of our great, little town. I will bring my leadership experience and teamwork skills to the table for the betterment of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.