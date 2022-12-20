KK’s Second Time Around Antiques and Collectables celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 15. KK’s Second Time Around Antiques and Collectables is located at 2107 Highway 65 South across Highway 65 from the Post Office and offers a selection of gently used furniture and collectables.
KK’s Second Time Around
- Photos by Jason Hayes / Clinton
Area Chamber of Commerce
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway Christmas Parade returns for the holidays
- Board members speak out against media coverage
- Leadership team brings positive impacts for Mayflower students and teachers
- FCSO arrests suspect in connection to Lawrence Landing Shooting
- Vilonia man gets three life sentences plus 330 years in child rape case
- Police beat 12/15/22
- City Council approves private club permit for Olive Garden
- Police beat
- School board to approve resignation of deputy superintendent
- UCA's Women's Leadership Network announces 2023 Leadership Academy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.