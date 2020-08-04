CLINTON — A Clinton man is currently held on $20,000 bond after threatening to kill his girlfriend, according to online records.
Charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal mischief and interference with emergency communications is Tyler Lee Hopkins, 29, of Clinton, according to the affidavit for warrant.
In the affidavit, an investigator states Hopkins “... threatened to kill his girlfriend [name redacted] while displaying a knife in a threatening manner” while at the woman’s home.
The woman and Hopkins have a child together.
“Tyler [Hopkins] became enraged and caused substantial damage to the inside of the residence and threatened to kill [the woman] and himself,” the affidavit states.
Hopkins prevented the woman from using her cell phone to call for help, holding her in the home despite her trying to escape. She was able to escape through a window where she made her way to a neighbor’s home and called for help from there. Deputies then arrived and intervened, per the affidavit.
Online records who Hopkins remains in the Van Buren County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
