L.D. Treece, 75, of Shirley, Arkansas passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Ozark Health Medical Center in Clinton, Arkansas. He was born September 7, 1945 to the late Ben and Charlene (Huggins) Treece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Carolyn Treece and Lois Ann Trammell; one brother, Danny Treece.
L.D. is survived by his daughter, Tammy Horton (Gay) and son, Randy Treece; three grandsons, Samuel Story (Bailey), Dalton Treece and Mason Treece; one brother, Larry Treece; three sisters, Helen Isom, Jolene Treece, Bramlett Carlton (Grady) and a host of nieces and nephews.
L.D. owned a water pump service and later owned a gun and pawn shop. He loved to spend time with and talk to his three grandsons and his nieces and nephews. He loved to talk on the phone daily to his brother and sisters. L.D. always enjoyed visits from his friends to talk and trade. He is loved and will be missed.
Pallbearers are Samuel Story, Dalton Treece, Mason Treece, Shon Paul Hastings, Mason Linn and Andy Isom.
Honorary pallbearers – Benny Carlton, Trammell Hastings and Traxler Carlton.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery on Shady Grove Road, Shirley, Arkansas.
