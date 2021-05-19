Jail admission standards due to COVID-19 protocols are creating some tension with county law enforcement agencies due to lack of space at the facility.
The problem came to light Thursday night when Clinton police had a series of run-ins with offenders, none of whom being checked into the Van Buren County Detention Center due to space.
In one case a man, taken into custody by Clinton Police for fighting while inside the Ozark Regional Medical Center, was released due to space, only to start a second fight at a nearby funeral home. That person, after the second incident, which included fighting with police a second time, he was checked into the hospital for care. He also was wanted on a warrant issued by Fairfield Bay Police.
In two additional incidents, one a high-speed car chase where a Kansas licensed car moved at 100 mph on Highway 65 through Clinton, and the second where a felon was found with a gun and 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine in the course of a traffic stop, resulted in Clinton Police having to arrange to find a jail capable of holding either man when Van Buren County Detention Center was not able to receive them. Both were later taken to jail in Searcy.
Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton said the issue was the requirement for the jail to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines in place for COVID-19. These requirements mandate an inmate being taken in be held in isolation for 14 days before being moved in with the rest of the jail’s population. The jail has 10 spots for inmate isolation and a total capacity of 60 inmates.
“This is a process,” Emberton said. “They can’t go directly into population at this time.”
Emberton cited when the jail had a “soft opening” as national pandemic protocol standard were eased, with the end result being a full jail within two days.
He would “absolutely love it” if the Quorum Court approved building a new, higher-capacity jail, Emberton said. This would be a multi-million dollar project.
Nearby Cleburne County had begun a project to enlarge its jail, after having to create a line-item in its budget for housing female inmates in White County, after the Cleburne facility was found to be below standards for female inmate housing. The $30,000 per year budget line item did not include the cost of transporting inmates, including trips back and forth to take inmates to court.
The Van Buren County Quorum Court heard in October 2019, and again in January 2020, by the Jail Committee that the facility was falling behind in standards, as well as falling behind in being able to meet capacity needs for the county. “Standards,” in this case, included staffing levels at those expected by accreditation agencies.
Van Buren County Judge Dale James said the problem, ultimately, is the funding for a larger facility.
“I don’t know where the county’s going to get the money [for a larger capacity jail],” James said.
As it stands the Quorum Court does not have jail funding on its agenda, James said.
“It’s a money thing,” James said.
City of Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock hesitated to say he was “frustrated” about the jail’s ability to take in arrestees.
“I totally get Lucas [Emberton]’s side of it,” Murdock said. “But people are starting to find out they can commit crimes [and not be jailed]. This is going to be a public safety issue.”
Clinton Police Department Investigator Derek Adams spoke of the frustration in taking Michael Fotis, 52, of Fairfield Bay into custody last Wednesday.
Adams said he was called to the hospital due to a man fighting there. A county deputy arrived before he did and the confrontation was underway inside the emergency room entrance when Adams arrived. In the course of which Fotis said he was going to beat up hospital staff and, having taken off his clothes, was moving toward the hospital interior. Adams and the deputy wrestled with Adams, who tried to bite them, before getting him in handcuffs.
At the jail Adams said he waited 90 minutes inside the “Sallyport,” the secure entrance for admitting inmates, before being told the jail was not able to receive Fotis. Adams said he consulted with Murdock and the decision was made to issue Fotis citations and turn him over to the sheriff’s department.
Shortly after Fotis left the jail and crossed Highway 65 where he entered a funeral home. After a confrontation there he was again taken into custody by Clinton Police at the Murphy Station, after which he was taken to the hospital for care.
Fotis had an outstanding warrant with Fairfield Bay due to beating his girlfriend the previous day.
In the second incident, also on Wednesday night, Clinton Police received a call that Marshall Police were chasing a car on Highway 65 into Clinton. Officers blocked side streets to avoid traffic pulling out in from of the speeding car, recorded at 100 mph, at times swearing into facing traffic lanes. After the car was clear officers gave chase. Speeds of over 130 mph were recorded as the car turned, through a gas station parking lot, onto Highway 9 south of town.
Conway County Sheriff officers were able to stop the car with spike strips near the Nemo Vista school The driver, Jacob Spencer, 29, of Liberty Missouri, then tried to run on foot, but was tackled by a Clinton officer. Spencer was then handcuffed after a short “struggle,” per the report.
Clinton officers wanted to take Spencer to the Van Buren County facility, but were told there was no room. He was turned over to Marshall Police and later taken to the Searcy County jail.
Finally, a Clinton officer on patrol stopped a car to the south of the city, coming into town on Highway 65. The car had Florida tags, but they were registered to a different car. The driver, Ryan Nicholas Hicks, 32, of Cabot, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and a warrant out of Cabot, also he was a felon on probation with a search warrant on file. A search of the car by a K-9 turned up 3.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded pistol, a bag of what was presumed to be ecstasy pills, and a bag of Tramadol, a narcotic.
Hicks was taken to Searcy County jail due to there being no room in Van Buren County, the officer’s report concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.