The Clinton Lady Yellow jackets split a pair of conference road games during the past week. On Tuesday, the Lady Jackets traveled to Bald Knob picking up a 64-44 win over the Lady Bulldogs. On Thursday, the Jackets made their second trip to White County in a week losing a hard -fought game to Pangburn 44-42. The loss to Pangburn dropped Clinton into a 2-way tie for 3rd place with Harding Academy one game behind Rosebud with three conference games left to play including one game left with Rosebud.
On Tuesday at Bald Knob the Lady Yellowjackets raced out to a 19-10 lead on the Lady Bulldogs. Clinton hit three of their five 3-point baskets for the game in that first quarter. The Jackets extended their lead to 30-20 at the half. Kylie Lassiter hit 10 of her 12 points in the 1st half. It was all Clinton in the 2nd half as they poured it on outscoring Bald Knob 34-24. Ten different Lady Jackets scored in the game. Reese McDonald led the Jackets with 19 points including 3 3-pointers. Lassiter’s 12 points were followed by Alexa Booher with 9 and Katie McJunkins with 8.
The game at Pangburn on Thursday was a low scoring tight game throughout. The two teams had played a close game back in December with Clinton coming from behind in the 4th quarter to win 56-48. In this game neither team had more than a four-point lead as it was played at a slow pace with Pangburn trying to make it a half-court game. The Lady Jackets led 12-8 at the end of the 1st quarter but the Lady Tigers came back to take a 22-20 half-time lead. Reese McDonald had 11 first quarter points including 3 3-point baskets and Kailey Barnett had 12 points in the half for Pangburn.
The two teams played to a draw in the 3rd quarter with Pangburn leading 30-28 heading into the final period. The Lady Tigers took a 33-30 lead early in the 4th quarter when Clinton went on their best run of the game scoring seven straight points to take a 37-33 lead forcing Pangburn to take a timeout. Head Coach Christy Rolland’s Tigers went to a half-court trap defense and forced the Jackets into a couple of turnovers and the Tigers retook the lead. Kylie Lassiter with nine points in the 4th quarter for Clinton and Pangburn’s 7-10 free throw shooting in the quarter kept the game nip and tuck till the final seconds. Anika Bradley hit a free throw for the Lady Tigers with 16 seconds left to give Pangburn a 44-42 lead. Clinton took a time out with seven seconds left in the game to set up the final play. The Lady Jackets got the ball inside the lane but their final shot from about 8-feet was no good giving Pangburn the conference win. McDonald led the Jackets with 20 points followed by Lassiter with 13. Pangburn was led in scoring by Bradley with 17 and Barnett with 16.
The Lady Yellowjackets are now 16-6 overall on the season and 9-4 in conference play. The Lady Jackets will travel to Rural Special Monday for a non-conference game. The Jackets return to conference play on Friday when they host Riverview at Yellowjacket Arena.
Basketball notes
The Junior Girls got back on the winning track after having their 8-game winning streak broken by Harding Academy last week by beating Bald Knob on the road Tuesday. The Junior girls will finish 3rd in the conference. The 7th grade girls remained undefeated on the season with a 42-11 win at Pangburn on Monday and a 32-10 win at Bald Knob on Tuesday. The 7th grade boys won at Pangburn Monday 22-10 and they have only one loss on the season. The senior and junior boys’ teams return to action this week after being quarantined for the last week and a half. The senior boys will play a conference game on Monday at Pangburn before hosting Harding Academy on Thursday and Riverview on Friday. The Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club will honor the 1983-84 Yellowjacket Final Four team on Friday night.
