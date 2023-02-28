On Saturday night at Yellowjacket Arena the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets won the 4A East Regional Championship with a 64-42 win over the Heber Springs Lady Panthers.
The Lady Yellowjackets, in workmanlike fashion, took the lead over Heber midway through the first quarter and methodically built the lead throughout the game in defeating the Lady Panthers for the third time this season. The victory was the 15th straight win for the Jackets. For Head Coach Mathew Post and his Lady Yellowjackets it was the second straight regional championship. In 2022 Clinton won the 3A East Championship and this year despite moving up in classification and playing schools larger in enrollment the Lady Yellowjackets won both the 4A-5 Conference Championship as well as the 4A East Regional Championship. The Lady Jackets will now move on the 4A State Tournament at Blytheville.
Clinton’s path the regional finals was not an easy route. The Lady Yellowjackets had a tough opening round opponent in Jonesboro Westside and then played the number two seeded Brookland Bearcats in Friday’s semi-finals. In both games the Jackets had to rally in the second half to win.
The Lady Jackets took on Jonesboro West Side in the tournaments opening game on Wednesday. The fourth seeded Lady Warriors gave the #1 seeded Lady Yellowjackets all they wanted for 3 and a half quarters. The Lady Jackets contributed to the Warriors upset bid by not shooting will from the field and Westside also held two-time all-stater Reese McDonald scoreless for the first three quarters of the game. The game was tied at 10 after the first quarter before the Lady Jackets were able to eke out a 1-point lead at the half 25-24. Abagail Parks and Kinley Keith combined for 19 of Clintons 25 points in the first half. In the fourth quarter Clinton took control of the game going on a 14-0 run to open the quarter. McDonald came alive offensively scoring 11 points in the quarter. Three straight baskets by Sydney Standridge gave the Yellowjackets 54-36 lead with four minutes left in the game as it seemed fatigue had hit the Lady Warriors. The Lady Jackets cruised from there winning 63-45
Clinton placed four players in double figures in the game. Abagail Parks led the way with 18 points including 6 3-pointers. Senior Kinley Keith added 12 points along with Sydney Standride with 12. Reese McDonald, who was held scoreless for the first three quarters scored all 11 of her points in the final period. The Lady Jackets made 11 3-pointers in the game and went 6-8 for 75 percent at the free throw line.
In the semifinals Clinton took on second seeded Brookland. The Lady Yellowjackets took an early 13-9 first quarter lead and led 32-20 at the half and seemingly were in control of the game. The Lady Bearcats would not go down easily though going on a big run in the third quarter outscoring the Jackets 17-2 at one point and taking a 1-point lead at the end of the third quarter 42-41. The run by Brookland did not seem to faze the Yellowjackets, maybe due to the tough schedule the Jackets had played this season, as they immediately reasserted themselves in taking the lead and for the second straight game dominating the fourth quarter. Kinley Keith’s 3-pointer gave Clinton a 47-44 lead and back to back 3s by Abagail Parks extended the Jackets lead to 55-47 and they never looked back going on to win 63-56
Clinton was led in scoring by the senior duo of Reese McDonald with 24 points and Sydney Standridge with 21. Sophomore Maggie Gresham, who played well on both ends of the floor, scored 9 points followed by Junior Abagail Parts with 8. The Lady Jackets made 6 3-pointers in the game and hit 17-23 at the free throw line.
In the Championship game Clinton took on old rival Heber Springs. It was the third meeting between the teams with the Lady Yellowjackets winning the first two. It has been a great season for Heber as the Lady Panthers have earned a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
In a game played before the largest crowd of the season at Yellowjacket Arena Heber Springs took an early lead until the first of Abagail Park’s 3 3-pointers gave Clinton a 9-7 lead midway through the first quarter, a lead the Lady Jackets would never relinquish. The Yellowjackets would lead 17-12 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter the Lady Panthers would make one final run cutting the Clinton lead to 19-18 but that would be as close as the Panthers would get as the Lady Jackets outscored Heber 10-2 over the final minutes of the second quarter including a layup by Reese McDonald at the halftime buzzer to lead 29-20 at the half. A 10-0 Clinton run to open the second half would put the game away as the Lady Jackets took an 18-point lead 50-32 into the final quarter. Clinton would eventually build the lead to 23 points before winning 64-42. The four Yellowjacket seniors, Katie McJunkins, Kinley Keith, Reese McDonald, and Sydney Standridge left the home floor for the final time in their careers with a minute to play to a rousing standing ovation from the huge crowd of Yellowjacket fans.
For the second time in three regional tournament games the Lady Yellowjackets had four players in double figures. Kinley Keith, with her best offensive night of season, led the way with 14 points her second game in double figures in the tournament. Three Lady Jackets had 13 points including Abagail Parks, Reese McDonald, and Sydney Standridge. Clinton made 9 3-pointers in the game along with going 9-13 at the free throw line. Parks has now made 15 3-pointers in three games against Heber Springs this season.
Clinton is now 25-6 on the season winning 16 in a row and 21 out of their 22 last games. The 16 straight wins matches last seasons 16 game winning streak. The Yellowjackets last loss was Dec. 27 vs Class 5A Mt. Home. The Lady Jackets will now travel to Blytheville for the 4A State Tournament. It will be the third consecutive state tournament appearance for Clinton a school record. The Lady Yellowjackets will play Thursday night at 7 pm. The team will travel to Jonesboro on Wednesday. The games will be carried by KHPQ 92.1 and Livestreamed on KHPQ Sports YouTube and Facebook.
