Just as the weather wreaked havoc on the Clinton basketball schedule the Lady Yellowjackets wreaked havoc on the Lonoke Lady Jackrabbits in a 78-37 win at Yellowjacket Arena on Saturday night. The game originally scheduled for Tuesday night was similar to the game back in December between these two teams an 80-30 win for the Lady Jackets. On Saturday night every Lady Jacket scored as Clinton led by 25 points at half-time 42-17. For the four Lady Yellowjacket seniors it was the 69th win in their high school careers making them the winningest class in school history surpassing the 2000 senior class.
The game was played before a large crown despite the fact it was not played on its scheduled date. Mathew Post’s team got off to another quick start jumping out a quick 9-point lead 15-6 with only four minutes gone in the first quarter. For the second straight game Senior Reese McDonald had a great first half scoring 11-points. Abigail Parks was also in double figures in the first half with 10-points. The Lady Yellowjackets had a huge third quarter outscoring Lonoke 28-12 to lead 70-29. The final quarter was played with a running clock as the AAA sportsmanship rule was invoked due to the 41-point Clinton lead. Every Lady Yellowjacket got in the game with the Yellowjackets winning 78-37.
It was a coaches dream as every player got in the game and scored for the Lady Yellowjackets. Clinton was led in scoring by Parks with 24 points. The junior had another great night shooting the basketball making 6 3-point baskets in the game. Seniors Reese McDonald and Sydney Standridge also were in double figures with 11 points each. Senior Kinley Keith chipped in 9 points. The Lady Jackets were in double figures in 3-point shots made for the second straight game hitting 10.
The four Clinton seniors Kinley Keith, Katie McJunkins, Reese McDonald, and Reese McDonald picked up the 69th win of their outstanding careers with the win Saturday night. The win made the class the winningest senior class in school history surpassing the seniors of 2000. The group as sophomores won 20 games and followed that up with 31 wins last season as Juniors. Lady Yellowjackets Kinley Keith and Sydney Standridge as well as Yellowjacket Sophomore Gus Scroggins have mothers who played on the 2000 Lady Yellowjacket team.
The Lady Yellowjackets are now 18-6 on the season and 9-0 in conference play. Clinton has now won 9 games in a row and 14 of their last 15 games. The Lady Jackets were undefeated in the month of January. Clinton continues to lead the conference one game ahead of Heber Springs. The Jackets are back in action Tuesday at home as they host Pulaski Academy at Yellowjacket Arena before travelling to Marshall for a non-conference game Friday night. On Tuesday night the Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club will honor the 1999 Clinton Lady Yellowjacket basketball team.
