The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets defeated number 3 seeded Harding Academy and number one seeded Mt. View on their way to the 3A-2 District championship held at Riverview High School. On Friday night the Lady Yellowjackets survived a scare from the hot shooting Harding Wildcats to win 39-37 and on Saturday the Lady Jackets broke open a close game at the half to win going away 54-36 over Mt. View. Clinton has now won 11 straight games and 22 of their last 24.
Clinton jumped out to an early lead in the semi-final game against Harding leading 13-5 at the end of the first quarter but had several opportunities to have an even bigger lead. The Lady Wildcats cut the Yellowjackets lead to 5 at the half 21-16. The teams played even in the third quarter with each team scoring 8 points and the Lady Jackets still leading by five points 29-24. In the final quarter Clinton had to withstand the shooting barrage of sophomore Kloey Fullerton who hit 7 three-point shots in the game with 5 coming in the second half. The Lady Wildcats trimmed the lead until tying the game 37-37 with just under a minute to play. The Lady Yellowjackets would respond with a basket of their own with 31 seconds left in the game to retake the lead and then came up with a steal to seal the victory. Clinton had balanced scoring with no one in double figures. Sydney Standridge led the Lady Jackets with 9 points followed by Katie McJunkins and Reece McDonald with 8 and Kylie Lasiter with 7.
In the Championship game Clinton and Mt. View met for the fourth time this season with Mt. View holding a 2-1 advantage. The game resembled the Harding game from the night before in that the Lady Yellowjackets jumped out to an early lead that could have been even larger than the 11-5 lead they held at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter Mt. View behind their outstanding player Josie Storey cut the Lady Jackets lead to two 19-17 at the half. Storey, who had scored 22 and 27 in the previous two games against Clinton scored 9 in the second quarter make it a two-point game at the half.
In the second half Head Coach Mathew Post pulled a trick out of his bag going to a full court press for the first time this season against Mt. View and it worked to perfection. The Lady Yellowjackets forced several Mt. View turnovers leading to easy baskets allowing the Lady Jackets to take control of the game extending their halftime lead to 12 points 37-25. Clinton continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter behind Reece McDonald, who had 11 of her 17 points in the second half, and senior point guard Alexa Booher who scored all 11 of her points in the second half including 9 out of 10 at the free throw line. The Lady Yellowjackets, who did not shoot free throws well for the first three quarters, made 10-14 in the final quarter to close out the game winning 54-36.
Clinton had three players in double figures for the game. McDonald led Clinton with 17 points followed by Kylie Lasiter, who dominated the game inside, with 14 and Booher with 11. A great defensive strategy by Post on Mt. View’s Storey held the high scoring senior to just 14 points on the night. McDonald along with Kinley Keith doubled teamed her throughout the night each time she got the basketball.
Clinton is now 26-4 on the season just one game shy of Ricky Coopers 2010 team that won 27 games. The Lady Yellowjackets will now move on to the Regional Tournament to be held at Rosebud. The Lady Jackets will play Wednesday night at 7 pm against the #4 seeded team from Northeast Arkansas the Osceola Lady Seminoles. A win on Wednesday night would give Clinton a berth in next weeks 3A State Tournament at Harrison.
