Hard work and a little help in the final week of the regular season allowed the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets to claim a share of the 2-3A Conference championship. Coach Mathew Post’s Yellowjackets hard work, including 5 a.m. practices, leading to a nine-game winning streak and winning 20 of their last 22 games and with help from Bald Knob and Harding Academy beating Mt. View allowed the Lady Jackets to forge a tie with Mt. View atop the conference standings. Clinton and Mt. View end the regular season with identical 12-2 conference records.
Clinton faced Rosebud Friday at Yellowjacket Arena for Senior Night. The game was also the home and regular season finale. It was the third game of the week for the Lady Yellowjackets including road games with Riverview and Newport earlier in the week. The Lady Jackets got off to a slow start before the biggest crowd of the season at the arena. Clinton trailed 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime. The Lady Ramblers were red hot from the field in the first half hitting five three-point baskets. The Lady Yellowjackets came roaring back in the second half behind Reese McDonald who had 19 of her 25 points in the second half. The Lady Jackets outscored the Ramblers 18-8 in the third quarter to take the lead and control of the game 42-36. The Yellowjackets continued to build the lead in the fourth quarter outscoring Rosebud 16-5 to go on to a 58-41 win. Along with McDonalds 25 points Sydney Standridge was in double figures with 11 followed by Kylie Lasiter with 7-points. Kinley Keith had a great game defensively holding Rosebud leading scorer and Ouachita Baptist University signee to only 6-points.
On Monday night the Lady Yellowjackets traveled to Riverview in Searcy for a makeup game. The Lady Jackets got to an early lead against the conferences last place team and never looked back. Clinton led 31-14 at the half and stretched the lead to 28-points 46-18 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Yellowjackets scored early in the fourth quarter to invoke the 30-point mercy rule on their way to a 55-25 win. McDonald led nine different Jackets to score with 19 followed by Standridge with 10.
On Tuesday night Clinton traveled to Newport for the final regular season road game of the season. The game was reminiscent of the Riverview game as the Lady Yellowjackets jumped out to an early lead that they would never relinquish. The Lady Jackets led by 16 at the half 35-19 and outscored the Lady Greyhounds 25-6 in the second half to win 60-25. McDonald led Clinton with 13 points followed by Katie McJunkins with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets, Lasiter with 8 and Abigail Parks with 7.
The Lady Yellowjackets finish the regular season with a 24-4 record. The 24 wins are the most for a Clinton girls’ team since the 2010 team won 27 games. Clinton is currently ranked number five in class 3A by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Lady Jackets next game will by Friday in the semi-finals of the 2 3-A District Tournament at Riverview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.