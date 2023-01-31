In the highly anticipated rematch between two teams, who were the preseason favorites to win the conference championship, the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets left no doubt who the conference leader is. The lady Jackets came out hitting on all cylinders jumping out to a 16-0 lead against the Bauxite Lady Miners a team that took Clinton down to the wire back in December at Yellow jacket Arena. The Lady Yellowjackets dominated this game from beginning to end as Bauxite was only able to get as close as seven points in the game. Clinton left town with a 61-40-win, sole possession of first place and extended their winning streak to eight games.
The game played before a large crowd could not have started off any better for Clinton as the Lady Yellowjackets raced out to a 16-0 lead after only three minutes against a Bauxite team coming off a shocking loss to Pulaski Academy just two days earlier. Kinley Keith, Reese McDonald, Sydney Standridge led the first quarter surge. The Lady Jackets led at the end of the first quarter 21-10 and increased the lead to 21 points at the half 40-19. McDonald had a huge first half for the Lady Jackets with 23 points including 4 3-pointers.
In the second half Bauxite turned up the defensive pressure trying to get back in the game. The Lady Miners forced the Lady Yellowjackets into some turnovers and cut the Jacket lead to 7 at one point outscoring the Jackets 18-10 in the third quarter but that would be as close as the Lady Miners would get. Sydney Standridge scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half and Abagail Parks hit a couple of 3-point baskets as Clinton took control of the game in the final quarter winning 68-47.
McDonald the two time All-Stater led Clinton with 27 points followed by Standridge with 22 and Keith with 9. The Lady Yellowjackets hit 10 3-point baskets in the game. Abby Beene led Bauxite in scoring with 16 points.
Clinton is now 17-6 on the season and remain unbeaten in conference play at 8-0. The Lady Yellowjackets are all alone in first place in the 4A-6 Conference race one game in front of second place Heber Springs. The Lady Yellowjackets have now won eight games in a row since a December loss at class 5A Mt. Home. Last season the Jackets had winning streaks of 16 and 10 respectively on their way to the 3A Final Four. The four Lady Yellowjacket seniors have now won 68 games in their career and are tied for the school record for most wins as a senior class with the senior class of 2000. The Lady Yellowjackets have a conference game with Lonoke scheduled for Tuesday at Yellowjacket Arena and step out of conference play Friday night as they travel to Rural Special.
