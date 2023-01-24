The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets have seemed to have hit their stride as the basketball calendar moves into late January. The Lady Jackets handily defeated Little Rock Hall 63-28 and Pulaski Robinson 68-22 to run their winning streak to 7 games. The last loss for Clinton was back on December 27th to Class 5A Mt. Home.
On Tuesday night at Yellowjacket Arena Clinton played Little Rock Hall for the first time in the programs history. Hall who at one time played at the highest classification in Arkansas high school basketball has had their high school repurposed and has seen a drop in student enrollment and are now members of Class 4A. Despite formerly playing at a higher classification than Clinton the game was a mismatch from the beginning with the Lady Yellowjackets jumping out to a big early lead and were never challenged by the Lady Warriors.
Clinton jumped out to 11-0 lead on their way to a 16-3 first quarter score. The Lady Yellowjackets kept up the scoring pace in the second quarter outscoring the Lady Warriors 17-6 taking a 33-9 halftime lead. It was much the same in the same in the second half with the Lady Jackets outscoring Hall 30-9 and taking a 63-28 win. Nine different players scored for Clinton with Abigail Parks leading the way with 16-points including 4 3-point baskets. Reese McDonald had 12 points followed by Maggie Gresham with 10-points and Sydney Standridge with 8.
On Friday night the Lady Yellowjackets traveled to West Little Rock to take on Pulaski Robinson. It was the first time the two programs have met since 2016. Clinton went 4-0 against the Lady Senators back in 2015 and 201‘6. The Lady Jackets ran out to an 11-0 lead in the first 2:15 and would take a lead at the end of the first quarter 24-3. Clinton’s great shooting night continued into the second quarter as the Lady Yellowjackets outscored Robinson 18-4 to take a 42-7 halftime lead. The first half was a barrage of 3-point shots by the Lady Jackets as Clinton made 8 3-pointers led by Abigail Parks with 5 and Reese McDonald with 2 in the first half. Head Coach Mathew Post would clear the bench in second half as the Lady Yellowjackets went on to win 68-22.
Clinton had 11 different players score in the game led by Abigail Parks with 17 and Cayden Brown with 10 including 2 3-point baskets. Parks continued her torrid 3-point shooting spree with 5 in the game despite the fact that she did not play in the second half. In the last 3 and one half games Parks has made an amazing 21 3-point shots.
The two wins on the week improves Clinton’s record to 16-6 on the season and the Lady Yellowjackets stay undefeated in conference play with a 7-0 record. The Lady Jackets sit all alone in first place in the conference one game ahead of Heber Springs and two games ahead of Bauxite. Clinton is idle until Friday when they travel to Bauxite for a key conference game with the Lady Miners. The Lady Yellowjackets rallied from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit back in December to defeat Bauxite at Yellowjacket Arena 55-52.
