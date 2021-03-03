Contributor
The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets played three games last week including a big win over Harding Academy to claim the 3rd seed for this week’s regional tournament. The Lady Jackets opened the week with a non-conference loss to a very good Little Rock Episcopal team as well as going 1-1 in district tournament play. The Lady Jackets had already qualified for the regional tournament this week by finishing 2nd in the conference during the regular season.
On Tuesday Clinton hosted Episcopal in a tune-up game for the district tournament. The Wildcats were exceptionally good defensively and dominated the boards in a victory over the Lady Yellowjackets 50-34. The game was tight throughout the 1st half with the game tied at 15-15 with 3:43 left in the 2nd quarter before Episcopal outscored the Lady Jackets 25-8 over the next 11 minutes to build up a 17-point lead 40-23 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Lacy Bell McJunkins led Clinton with 8 points while Olivia Jackson with 18 and Avery Marsh with 16 led all scorers for Episcopal. Marsh is the grand daughter of long time Clinton radio station owners Sid and Judy King.
Clinton hosted Rosebud in the district tournament semi-finals on Friday at Yellowjackets Arena. It was a battle between the number 2 seed Jackets and the number 3 seed Ramblers. Rosebud built up a 14- point lead before the Lady Yellowjackets mounted a furious rally cutting the Rosebud lead to three points before falling 51-43. The Lady Jackets were led in scoring by sophomores Kylie Lassiter with 19 and Reece McDonald with 13.
On Saturday afternoon Clinton played Harding Academy to determine the 3rd seed for this week’s regional tournament. The two teams had split two close games during the regular season. The Lady Yellowjackets dominated the game for three quarters building up an 18-point lead. The Lady Wildcats would not go away without a fight cutting the Jackets lead to 3 points before Clinton held on for a 44-40 win.
The Lady Yellowjackets are now 18-9 on the season. The Lady Jackets will play number two seed Walnut Ridge on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Manila in the opening round of the regional tournament. All the regional tournament games involving the Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets will be broadcast live on KHPQ 92.1 and Livestreamed on KHPQ Sports on YouTube and KHPQ Facebook.
