The 2-3A District Tournament Championship game played at Riverview High School turned out to be a pitcher’s duel between Clinton’s Abby Tharp and Bald Knob’s Madyson Shoebottom. The pitchers were both on their game as each team failed to score a run thru the first six innings before the Bull Dogs were able to scratch across a couple of runs in the seventh inning to win the game and the district championship 2-0. Shoebottom held the Yellowjackets to only two hits while striking out 13 Jacket hitters. Tharp held Bald Knob to only three hits in the game. The game on Friday was a far cry from the first time these two teams played back on April 16 at Bald Knob a 9-4 win for Clinton.
The Yellowjackets got singles from Gracie Linville in the first inning and Lilly Woodward in the fifth inning but both were stranded at second base by Shoebottom. McKenna Buetner and Lilly Smith drew walks in the third and fifth innings respectively, but the Jackets could not chase either runner home. Shoebottom retired the final eight Clinton hitters of the game striking out six of them. Bald Knob got two runners on in the second, fourth and sixth innings but each time Tharp was able to pitch around the trouble with the help of great defensive play by the Lady Yellowjackets. In the deciding seventh inning, the Bull Dogs got two walks and a single to load the bases with one out. Annabelle Sowell made a great defensive play at shortstop to throw out a runner at the plate for the second out. Shoebottom, Bald Knobs best hitter, helped herself by getting an infield hit to knock in the first run of the game and a follow up walk forced in the second and final run of the game.
In the first round of the tournament played on Monday Clinton, the top seed in the tournament, defeated number eight seed Harding Academy 6-3. The Yellowjackets took a 6-0 lead into the seventh inning of that game. In the semi-final game played on Wednesday the Lady Yellowjackets defeated the number four seeded Pangburn Tigers 7-2. The Lady Jackets did not have a hit until the fourth inning as the Tigers pitcher Kandyce Reed set down the first nine hitters of the game for Clinton striking out six. Reese McDonald led off the Clinton fourth with a walk followed by a one out hit by Parks to put runners at second and third. A wild pitch scored both runners giving the Lady Yellowjackets a 2-0 lead. The Lady Yellowjackets sent nine hitters to the plate in the fifth inning scoring four times to extend their lead to 6-0. The Jackets got four consecutive hits in the inning from Buetner, McDonald, Linville, and Parks. Clinton picked up their seventh run of the game in the sixth inning as McDonald scored on Parks’ third hit of the game. Pangburn got their only runs of the game in the seventh inning scoring two runs on two hits to make the final score 7-2.
Clinton is now 19-7 on the season. The Lady Yellow jackets will play in the Region 2 Tournament on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The tournament will be hosted by Clinton in the downtown city park and will run from Thursday thru Saturday. The Lady Jackets need a win to qualify for the state tournament to be held at Ashdown.
