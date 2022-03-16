To basketball fans the month of March is referred to as March Madness. The month brings to a climax the basketball season which for some schools began in October and for others November. In March from high school to college tournament championships are won and lost and seemingly each year games are decided in the final seconds giving their fans the thrill of victory as well as the agony of defeat. This season the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets and their fans were a part of the madness. After an outstanding regular season that resulted in a conference championship the Lady Yellowjackets embarked on an historic run to the State Final Four. It had been 40 seasons since a Clinton basketball team had reached the Final Four dating back to the 1983 Lady Yellowjacket State Championship team. Contributing to the madness were Yellowjacket fans who came out in droves from the District Tournament in Searcy to the Regional Tournament at Rosebud and finally the State Tournament in Harrison. The state tournament games were played before capacity crowds including over 400 Clinton students who arrived on seven busses. Interest in the team also came from near and far, from around the state and country, thru social media posts of support from alumni and by far the largest number radio listeners and television viewers all season.
Coach Mathew Posts Lady Yellowjackets opened State Tournament play against Danville in the opening game of the state tournament that began on Thursday after winning the District and Regional Tournaments over the previous two weeks. The game was played before a huge crowd of Clinton fans including over 400 Clinton students The top seeded Yellowjackets from Region 2 jumped out to an early lead against the fourth seeded Lady Little Johns from Region 1. The Lady Yellowjackets had a great first quarter scoring 23 points racing out to a 23-15 lead. Danville’s Jalene Tolbert kept the Little Johns in the game by scoring 11 first half points to close the Lady Jackets lead to 8 points at the half 31-23. Clinton put the game away in the third quarter behind the scoring of Kylie Lasiter and Reese McDonald out scoring Danville 16-8 in the quarter and building a 16-point lead 47-31 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Yellowjackets continued to extend the lead in the final quarter as Post was able to get everybody into the game winning 66-45. Clinton was led in scoring by McDonald with 23 points with 19 of those coming in the second half. Two other Lady Yellowjackets scored in double figures with Lasiter scoring 13 points followed by Alexa Booher with 12. Katie McJunkins scored 9 points with those coming on three 3-point baskets. The win by Clinton came 12 years to the day since the Lady Yellowjackets last state tournament win on March 3, 2010.
In the quarter finals Clinton faced an outstanding Little Rock Episcopal Collegiate team led by their star senior Avery Marsh, daughter of former Lady Yellowjacket Ashley King Marsh. The Lady Wildcats the previous season had beaten the Lady Yellowjackets by 16 points. The game played on a Saturday night at 7 p.m. was played before a standing room only crowd. Episcopal scored first running out to an 8-4 lead midway thru the first quarter. The Lady Jackets played even with Episcopal the remainder of the quarter and trailed 15-11 heading into the second quarter. Clinton began to get into foul trouble with Lasiter picking up three early fouls eventually three Yellowjackets would foul out of the contest. Erika Sykes came off the bench in the first quarter for Lasiter to play her best game of the season scoring six quick points. Clinton fought back outscoring the Wildcats in the second quarter 13-9 to tie the game at 24 all at the break. In the third quarter the Lady Yellowjackets took their first lead of the game twice and only briefly at 26-24 at the 7:20 mark and 32-31 with 4:06 left in the quarter but each time Episcopal came right back to retake the lead as the two teams traded baskets. The Lady Wildcats would end the third quarter with a 42-41 lead. The fourth quarter turned into a dog fight as both teams clawed tooth and nail for the victory. The lead continued to change hands with Episcopal leading 46-45 at the 4:00 minute mark. Booher gave Clinton the lead with a basket 50-49 with 2:36 left in the game. Lasiter who had fouled out early in the fourth quarter was followed to the bench by Sydney Standridge and Sykes who fouled out in the final three minutes of the game. In the final three minutes McJunkins hit two huge 3-pointers to keep the Yellowjackets in the lead. The Lady Jackets who had not shot free-throws well in recent weeks hit their free-throws down the stretch as Episcopal fouled in the final minutes in hopes of Clinton missing at the foul line but that did not happen on this night as the Lady Yellowjackets hit 12 of 17 free throws including 10 of 12 by McDonald. McDonald hit two free-throws with 4 seconds left to give the Lady Jackets a 59-55 win and setting off a wild celebration among the Lady Yellowjackets and their fans. Clinton was led in scoring for the second straight game by McDonald who scored 18 points including hitting 9 of 10 free throws in the second half. Lasiter scored in double figures for the second straight game picking up 13 points followed by McJunkins with 10.
In the Final Four game Clinton took on the states #1 ranked 3A team Bergman. The Lady Panthers entered the game 41-0 on the season. In the 2021 season the Panthers had beaten the Lady Yellowjackets by 35 points but on this day the Lady Jackets gave Bergman all they wanted. Bergman known for their tough man defense and 3-point shooting jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Clinton came back on Lasiter and Standridge baskets to cut the first quarter Lady Panther lead to 10-5. The Lady Yellowjackets played great defense in the second quarter holding Bergman’s high-powered offense to only 10 points and the game was tied at the half at 20 all. In the third quarter the Panthers would extend the lead to 11 points on one occasion, but the Lady Jackets fought back once again cutting the deficit to only 4-points 40-36 heading into the final quarter. Kylie Lasiter defended by Bergman’s big 6’1” center had a big second half scoring 10 points in helping Clinton get back in the game. As it turned out 4-points would be as close as the Lady Yellowjackets would get as Bergman went on an 18-0 run over the first 5-minutes of the fourth quarter to take control of the game and win 61-46. The Lady Yellowjackets were led in scoring by Lasiter with 16 points her third straight game scoring in double figures in the state tournament. Standridge scored 9 points followed by McJunkins with 8.
The Lady Yellowjackets ended the season 31-5. The 31 wins are the most wins in school history surpassing the 27 wins by Ricky Cooper’s 2010 Clinton team. The loss to Bergman ended a 15-game winning streak for the Lady Jackets dating back to Jan. 7 and Clinton ended the season winning 26 of their last 29 games. The Lady Yellowjackets were the Bauxite and North Arkansas Tournament Champions as well as conference co-champions, district and regional tournament champions and state 3A Final Four. The loss was the final game for five high character seniors Alexa Booher, Ashley James, Erika Sykes, Maddie Gifford, and Sophia Cabana. Post and Assistant Coach Tammy Hodges Johnson will welcome back seven of the top eight players in minutes played this season along with some freshmen who were a part of a conference championship junior high team this season.
