The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets picked up two more victories last week including win number 20 on the season Friday at Rural Special. It was the third consecutive season for Mathew Post’s Lady Jackets to reach the coveted 20-win total for the season. The two wins also extended the Yellowjackets winning streak to 11 games in a row and they have now won 16 of their last 17 games. Jackets opened the week with a dominating win over Pulaski Academy, a team that had won 5 of their last 6 games, in one of their best performances of the season.
It was a large festive crowd at Yellowjacket Arena on Tuesday night and the Lady Yellowjackets did their part to make it a memorable night. With the 1999 Lady Yellowjackets in attendance the 2023 Lady Yellowjackets put on a show jumping out to an 16-6 score at the end of the first quarter and then totally dominating the second quarter outscoring the Lady Bruins 21-1 and taking a 37-7 lead into half-time. Junior Abigail Parks and Senior Reese McDonald had huge first halves for Clinton. Parks hit 5 of her 6 3-point field goals in the first half while McDonald scored 10 points in the half including 2 3-pointers. The Lady Jackets kept up there frantic scoring pace in the second half outscoring PA 29-16. The final quarter was played under the mercy rule with Clinton winning 66-23 sweeping the season series from Pulaski Academy.
It was a total team effort as 12 different Yellowjackets got in on the scoring. Parks led Clinton in scoring with 18 points all of those coming on six 3-pointers. Sophomore Maggie Gresham continued her fine play with 12-points followed by McDonald with 10.
The Lady Yellowjackets stepped out of conference action on Friday as they traveled to Fox to take on Rural Special. Rural Special known for their basketball tradition, winning a girls state championship in 2021, gave the Clinton fits for 3 and a half quarters before the larger Yellowjackets finally took control. The game was played before a capacity crowd on senior night at Rushing Gymnasium. Clinton opened the game with a 3-point basket by Caddie Gifford and jumped to a 7-2 lead, but the Lady Rebels were no going to away that easily coming back to take a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rural Special used various unorthodox defenses in the game to negate Clinton’s offensive power and it gave the Yellowjackets problems. Maggie Gresham came off the bench and was a force inside scoring 10 points in the first half to help the Lady Jackets forge a 5-point 27-22 halftime lead.
The Lady Rebels outscored Clinton in the first four minutes of the third quarter to retake the lead 30-29. The Rebels got a spark off the bench as freshman Riley Sutterfield hit a couple of 3-point baskets as Rural Special outscored the Lady Jackets 20 to 10 in the third quarter to take a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter. The Jackets would rally in the final quarter with a stifling defense that held the Rebels to only six fourth quarter points and scoring from Abagail Parks, Gracie Linville, and Sydney Standridge. Parks and Linville had 3-point baskets and Standridge chipped in 7-points. Jackets took the lead 43-42 at the 6:15 mark and a Parks 3-pointer made it 48-44 at the 5:34 mark. Clinton would eventually build an 11-point lead with just under a minute to play and win 58-48.
Maggie Gresham had her second straight game in double figures scoring 15 points to lead Clinton. Maggie was followed in scoring by Gracie Linville with 9 points and Caddie Gifford with 8. The Lady Yellowjackets had only three 3-point baskets one of their lowest outputs of the year but they did get to the free throw line 25 times hitting 17 with Gresham making 9 out of 10.
The Lady Yellowjackets head into the final week of the season in first place one game ahead of Heber Springs. The Yellowjackets host the Panthers Tuesday night in a battle for the conference championship. A win by Clinton would give the Jackets an outright conference championship, Heber could gain a share of the championship with a win. The Jackets travel to Little Rock Hall to close out the regular season on Friday. A win in either game would give the Yellowjackets the number one seed from Conference 4A-5 for the upcoming regional tournament to be held in Clinton.
