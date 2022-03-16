A successful regular season along with a great post season run brought several accolades to the Lady Yellowjacket basketball team. Junior Reese McDonald was named to the Class 3A All-State Team. McDonald was also named to the All-State Tournament Team as well as being a member of the 2-3A All Conference Team. It was the second straight year for McDonald to be named to the All-State Tournament Team as well as All Conference. Junior Kiley Lasiter was named Honorable Mention All-State as well as All Conference. Junior Sydney Standridge was named to the All-Conference Team while Junior Katie McJunkins was named Honorable Mention All-Conference. Junior Kinley Keith was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in Conference 2-3A. The Lady Yellowjackets finished the season with the most wins in school history going 31-5. The team was also the Bauxite and North Arkansas Tournament Champions as well as the Conference 2-3A Co-Champions, District Tournament Champions, Regional Champions, and the State Final Four.
Lady Yellowjackets receive post season honors
- By MICHAEL HAWLEY Contributor
