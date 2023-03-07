The theme for the Clinton Lady Yellowjacket basketball team this season was “finish the race” and on a rainy night in northeast Arkansas the race came to an end but what a ride it was. The Lady Yellowjackets season came to an end with a heartbreaking 41-40 loss to Morrilton in the Elite Eight of the 4A State Tournament on Thursday night in Blytheville. The Jackets, who fell behind 11-2 to open the game, fought to the end only to have the third ranked Lady Devil Dogs score in the final seconds to take the lead and the Jackets have a final shot to win fall just short. Mathew Post’s third Lady Yellowjackets basketball team finished the season 25-6 despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. The Lady Jackets were also the 4A-5 Conference Champions as well as the 4A East Regional Champions.
The Lady Yellowjackets took the floor as one of only 8 teams still left playing in Class 4A. Morrilton and Clinton had been ranked third and fourth respectively most of the season by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The game was played before a capacity crowd in Blytheville’s new arena with many more people outside trying to get as the game tipped off. The Lady Devil Dogs with their star player Cheyanne Kemp jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead midway through the first quarter. The Lady Yellowjackets began to settle in and cut the Morrilton lead to 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. A basket by Abagail Parks gave Clinton its first lead of the game 21-20 late in the second quarter but the Devil Dogs took a 23-22 into the locker room at halftime. The two teams battled in the third quarter with Morrilton outscoring Clinton 11-8 in the period to take a 34-30 lead into the final 8 minutes. Three point baskets by Caddie Gifford and Parks cut the Morrilton lead to 38-36 with 1:30 left in the game. A Clinton basket and a Morrilton free throw gave the Lady Devil Dogs a 39-37 lead with :52 seconds left in the game setting up a dramatic finish.
Trailing by two points as the clock wound down with under a minute to play Sydney Standridge scored on a spinning move to the basket and was fouled tying the game. Standridge’s free throw gave Clinton its only lead of the second half with 38 seconds left in the game. Morrilton took a time out to set up a final play. Kemp, who was double teamed, took a fall away shot from 12 feet away that missed but Johnna Brockman was there to get the offensive rebound and the go ahead basket while also being fouled. With Morrilton leading 41-40 and only 7 seconds left Brockman missed the free throw, but Morrilton got the rebound and Clinton was forced to foul with 4.2 seconds left in the game. Morrilton missed the free throw and Reese McDonald grabbed the rebound and raced toward midcourt hitting Sydney Standridge on the run Standridge’s shot at the buzzer was just short off the rim leaving the Yellowjackets with a heartbreaking 41-40 loss.
Clinton was led in scoring one final time by senior Sydney Standridge with 13 points. Senior Reese McDonald finished with 9 points and sophomore Abagail Parks had 11 including 3 3-pointers. The Lady Yellowjackets made 6 3-pointers in the game and went 6-7 at the free throw line. Kemp led Morrilton with 24-points.
Success continued this season for the Lady Yellowjackets despite moving up in classification from 3A to 4A. Clinton was the smallest public school in 4A. The 25 wins by Clinton was the third consecutive 20-win season for the Lady Yellowjackets a school record. The Lady Jackets went undefeated in conference play to claim their second straight conference championship. The Regional championship was the second consecutive to go along with last season’s 3A-East Regional Championship. This season marked the third consecutive appearance in the state tournament for the Lady Jackets a school record.
Clinton played the toughest schedule in the program’s history with games against Class 6A North Little Rock and Springdale Harber, Class 5A Green County Tech, Mt. Home, Rogers, Russellville, and Van Buren. Coach Post commented about the team, “I am proud of the fight and the grit this team showed on a daily basis, no one worked harder and played more together than this team.” Post added, “I couldn’t be more proud of this team.” Commenting on the great support the team got all season Post stated, “not a better administration or community in the state, the support and love we get on a daily basis is out of this world it means everything to us.”
The Lady Yellowjackets lose four outstanding seniors in Kinley Keith, Reese McDonald, Katie McJunkin’s, and Sydney Standridge. The four seniors finish as the winningest senior class in school history with 76 wins. The future of Lady Yellowjacket basketball looks bright with the foundation set by this senior class. Head coach Mathew Post and assistant coach Tammy Johnson will welcome back two starters from this year’s team along with two other players who saw significant playing time along with several players who are ready to take their turns on the floor. The Junior Jackets also had a successful season winning both the conference and the district tournament. Several freshmen are now ready to move up and continue the tradition of Lady Yellowjacket basketball.
