The Clinton Lady Yellowjacket softball season came to an end in the opening round of the 2-3A District Tournament held last week at Riverview High School in Searcy. The Lady Jackets the number five seed entering the tournament lost to the fourth seeded Newport Lady Greyhounds 16-6. The final score was not indicative of how close the game was as the Yellowjackets led 6-5 going into the 6th inning before the Lady Greyhounds rallied for the win.
Clinton finished the season with a winning record at 10-9. Bad luck and injuries seemed to hamper the defending conference champions all season. Head coach Joe Hudson and his assistant coaches Chris Sowell, Hope Johnson, and Mathew Post expect the Lady Yellowjackets to be back in the post season next year as the vast majority of the team returns next season. A talented junior high squad will also help to bolster next year’s team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.