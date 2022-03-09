A season of firsts continued for Coach Mathew Post and his Clinton Lady Yellowjackets last week as they won the programs first ever regional tournament championship. The Lady Yellowjackets won three games in four days to win the tournament played at Rosebud High School. The Regional Tournament Championship along with tournament championships at Bauxite and the prestigious North Arkansas College Tournament were firsts for Clinton.
The Region 2 Tournament opened on Saturday at Rambler Arena in Rosebud instead of Wednesday due to winter weather cancellations. The Lady Yellowjackets entered the tournament as the number-one seed due to their district tournament championship win the previous week took on number four seed Osceola in the first round.
The Lady Seminoles used their speed and athleticism to force several Lady Jacket turnovers and jumped out to an early lead, but Clinton pulled back into a tie by the end of the quarter 12-12. The Lady Yellowjackets took the lead at the half 24-19 behind Reece McDonald shooting from the floor and Kinley Keith at the free throw line. It was a tale of two halves for Clinton and Osceola. In the first half the Lady Seminoles used their speed to out race the Lady Yellowjackets down the floor for several easy baskets, but it was just the opposite in the second half as the Lady Jackets beat the Seminoles down the court for easy baskets including four straight possessions at one point early in the third quarter. A big second-half by Alex Booher and Katie McJunkins along with McDonald extended the Clinton lead to as many as 18 points before eventually winning 59-48. McDonald led the Yellowjackets with 16 points followed by Booher with 13 and Kieth and McJunkins with 9 each. The win over Osceola qualified for Clinton for the 3A State Tournament.
In the Regional Semifinals Clinton took on Hoxie and their high scoring guard Jaecie Brown. Brown hit her first three shots all 3-pointers as the Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 9-2 lead. Clinton closed the lead to 10-6 by the end of the quarter. McDonald picked up the scoring in the second quarter, scoring 8 of her 17 points as the Lady Yellowjackets tied the game at the half 27-27. Hoxie’s Brown scored 10 third quarter points to put the Mustangs back in the lead 40-37 heading into the final quarter. Brown who had 18 first half points continued to score as Hoxie extended its lead to six 45-39 with 5:30 left in the game. Three-point baskets by McDonald and McJunkins tied the game at 53-53 and a field goal by Kylie Lasiter put the Lady Jackets in the lead 55-53 with 1:06 left in the game. Brown put Hoxie back in the lead 56-55 with 49 seconds left before Lasiter tied it with a free throw with 44 seconds left. Lasiter gave Clinton the lead once again with a basket and a free-throw 60-58 with 5 seconds left in the game. Brown took an inbounds pass after a timeout and weaved her way down the floor scoring on an off balance layup at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. In overtime it was all Lasiter as she scored seven straight points as the Lady Yellowjackets jumped to 67-60 lead. The Lady Jackets would out score Hoxie 10-1 in overtime winning 70-61. Brown for Hoxie finished with 36 points before fouling out with a minute left in overtime. Lasiter led Clinton with 21 points, 17 in the second half followed by McDonald with 17 and McJunkins with 10.
In the Regional finals Clinton took on conference foe Pangburn who came into the tournament as a number-four seed but upset number-one seed Manila in the first round and Mt. View in the semifinals. Just as in the first two games of the tournament Clinton trailed after the first quarter but had tied the game by the half. The game was played at a slow pace and poor free throw shooting by the Lady Yellowjackets kept the game close. With the game tied at the half at 20-20 Clinton for the third straight day surged to the lead in the third quarter out scoring the Lady Tigers 14-10 and taking a 34-30 lead into the final quarter. Pangburn kept with in striking distance of the Lady Jackets by hitting 11-13 free throws while Clinton made only 17 of 26 at the charity stripe. Big second halves by Lasiter and McDonald helped to hold the Lady Tigers off and carried the Lady Yellowjackets to a 53-46 win and Clinton’s first ever Regional Championship. Lasiter led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 16 followed by McDonald with 13 and Sydney Standridge with 8.
Clinton has now won 14 straight games and 25 of their last 27 games. The Lady Yellowjackets are 29-4 on the season the best record for a Lady Jackets team since Ricky Coopers Yellowjackets won 27 games in 2010. Clinton will travel to Harrison for the Class 3A State Tournament. It will be the second straight year for the Lady Yellowjackets to make the state tournament.
