On Friday, Oct. 7, the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce held the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Landry Greers Ferry Lake Realty at 112 Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay.
Also housed at Landry Greers Ferry Lake Realty is the Fairfield Bay office of First Arkansas Insurance. Tammy Landry, using the Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon-cutting scissors and assisted by husband Doug Landry, made a clean cut of the ribbon and the beautiful offices were officially opened.
