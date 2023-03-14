Lane closures began Monday, March 13 on the southbound lane of Highway 67, between mile markers 25 and 26, to make repairs to a concrete bridge deck.
Weather permitting, the repair work will go from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is expected to end Thursday, March 16.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.
