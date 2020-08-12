CLINTON — A Saturday night traffic stop by Clinton Police ended with the confiscation of over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and the arrest of a wanted Marion man, according to an Aug. 8 police report.
Arrested was Stephen Gene Burch, 48, of Marion, Ark. Per the report, charges are for possession of a controlled substance. A gun and drug paraphernalia was also confiscated during the arrest.
Per the report, the officer stopped a GMC Suburban SUV at a gas station at 8 p.m. Aug. 8 for a traffic stop. Burch was in the SUV’s passenger seat. The officer recognized Burch and told him to get out of the car, at which point Burch and reached for something between his legs, apparently a semi-automatic pistol.
From the report: “ I started to assist Burch outside of the vehicle and a Taurus 9mm fell from under his right leg onto the ground, Burch was trying reach down for the firearm and at that point I physical assisted him outside of the vehicle and placed him under arrest.”
After Burch’s arrest, the officer reported finding an overnight bag in the SUV. Inside the bag were “... two large plastic bags inside filled with a clear crystal-like substance,” per the report.
The officer called the Drug Task Force which took possession of what was suspected methamphetamine, which weighed 59.86 grams (just over 2 ounces).
Burch was taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center is an officer’s patrol car. Later, that officer reported finding a “clear crystal-like substance” in the back of the patrol car. A search by the Drug Task Force resulted in them finding additional suspected methamphetamine wedged behind a crack in the rear seat. This, coupled with the earlier confiscation, resulted in a total recovery of 114.08 grams (just over 4 ounces), per the report.
