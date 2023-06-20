Laura Jean (Farley) Smith was born Aug. 24, 1943, and went to be with the Lord. She passed away peacefully with her three daughters by her side on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the age of 79. The daughter of the late Earl Farley and Verda Mae (Mahan) Farley of Damascus.
Laura graduated from South Side High School and played on the women’s basketball team. Prior to her retirement, she worked in Clinton, Arkansas, at Cannady Deed and Abstract, Clinton High School, and Belden, and while in Phoenix, Arizona, she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Georgia Pacific.
Words are inadequate to describe the depth of love and devotion that Laura had for her family and friends, especially her daughters and grandchildren. Laura was a faithful Christian who loved her Lord and savior. She will be remembered for her genuine kindness and deeply missed. She will remain in our hearts always and forever.
She is survived by her three daughters, Charla (Kasey) Frain of Flagstaff, Arizona, Deedra (Missy) Smith of Conway, Tamara Smith and Rob Brinson of Huntsville, Alabama. She has four grandchildren she adored, Sarah Frain, Emma Frain, Hannah Frain and Rhett Brinson. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her former husband, Charles Wesley Smith, Jr.; and her two brothers, Russ Farley and Tommy Farley. The family would like to thank all the caregivers that have cared for and loved Laura over the years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.