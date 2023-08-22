Laura Jean (Farley) Smith was born Aug. 24, 1943, and died on June 19, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Southside Baptist Church, located at 153 Sulphur Road in Damascus at 2 p.m. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend.
Latest News
- Football season is here; be safe in the hot weather
- Planning Commission approves permit for Braum's Ice Cream
- Police beat 8/23/23
- Yellowjackets to open football season Friday
- Van Buren County receives safety award
- Library to host solar eclipse presentation
- Temporary lane closure of Highway 25 across Greers Ferry Dam
- Haley elected as Angus delegate to 140th annual meeting
Most Popular
Articles
- Police beat 8/19/23
- Vilonia aldermen discuss changes to city meetings
- Police beat 8/17/23
- Arkansas PBS announces new educational kids’ series ‘Mystery League’ to premiere this fall
- Police beat 8/18/23
- Power restored quickly after bird causes outage
- Police beat 8/22/23
- Green Bay Packaging to open new employee health and wellness clinic
- Mayflower Public Schools recognizes teachers for years of service
- Conway's Donovan elected DAV second junior vice commander
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.