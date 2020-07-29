CLINTON — Area law enforcement agencies are currently dealing with several cases of child sexual assault or child sexual pornography across several recent cases and arrests, according to online records.
An initial incident was reported last week, when Jason Harris, 22, of Fairfield Bay was arrested for the sexual assault of an under-age girl. Harris remains held in the Van Buren County Detention Center on $250,000 bond after a July 10 incident.
Currently held in the Van Buren County Detention Center after a July 18 arrest, with no bond listed, is Roger Eugene Bonds, 73, of Clinton. Online records show no details of arrest information, other than charges including sexually grooming a child and engaging a child in sex, as well as second degree sexual assault.
Van Buren County Prosecutor Chad Brown said the Bonds matter was under investigation. No further statement could be made, Brown said.
Filed July 23 was charges of Sexual Assault in the Forth Degree against Kevin Justin Chapman, 34, of Clinton. The affidavit for warrant against Chapman is a Clinton Police Department report, initiated after a 15-year-old girl gave birth at Conway Regional in February.
The girl in the report, her name redacted, told police she did not know how she became pregnant, then told police of a party where she “drank alcohol and cannot remember anything.”
A second investigation in June led police to Chapman. (The other second investigation, regarding a shooting, remains closed while under investigation. Both police and prosecutor have not released any statement on the matter.) In a search of text messages on Chapman’s phone, police determined “... there were many texts that implied that there was an ongoing sexual relationship ...” between Chapman and the girl who gave birth in February – his stepdaughter.
A fourth event was filed with the court July 22 when Instagram, the social-media picture sharing website, reported a child pornography image being uploaded to its system. The upload data was traced back to a Clinton address.
A search warrant was issued for the address, a home. There an investigator interviewed and then arrested Adam Louis Jenkinson, 35, of Clinton. Jenkinson, per the report, told the interviewing officer that the officer could “probably” find child pornography. Further per the report Jenkinson showed the officer “many images” on his cell phone which led to charges being filed.
Jenkinson was arrested, and is currently free after posting $10,000 bond, according to online court records.
