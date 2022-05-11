CLINTON — A training session for Clinton Police officers and Van Buren County deputies marked the start of an initiative to increased impaired driving enforcement in the county.
The training, held at Clinton Police Department last Friday, allowed eight officers, four from city police and three from county sheriff, to review and learn the intricacies of what to watch for in someone who had been stopped and may be under the influence.
Police Lt. Scott Solomon, who conducted the training, said the training covered a range of behaviors, including the so-called “HGN test,” where a subjects eyes are checked by following the investigating officer’s finger. HGN, an abbreviation of “Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus,” is how a person’s eyes react while following the finger. Solomon said often the eyes “jerk or flutter” when the test is conducted, indicating that the person may have been drinking alcohol.
Other tests include the walk and turn test, counting, and the balancing on one leg. The National Highway Transportation Safety Board recommends these tests to see if a driver is impaired.
Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock said the training, undertaken as a refresher for the officers, was part of a “ramp-up” for impaired driving enforcement.
Sheriff Lucas Emberton said his officers attended the refresher in preparation for what he called “The full swing of summer,” marking the first full post-pandemic summer with Van Buren County as a wet county. Emberton said his department would be watching both the highways “and the water” for impaired people.
Murdock also said he had plans for two officers to attended Criminal Investigation school “soon.”
