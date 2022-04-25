Intimidator Group in Batesville started out in 2016 with 38 people. It has grown to 550, making it one of the largest employers in Independence County. The phenomenal growth isn’t accidental. It was the result of years of work, risk, support, and sacrifice, by the employees and owners Robert and Becky Foster.
“About every eight days, we do the same amount of business as we did in the first 18 months when we started,” Robert Foster said, with a bit of emotion in his voice.
Their success caught the attention of the Toro Company, which acquired the Intimidator Group in January.
“If anybody has lost their faith in the American story or the American dream, they need to talk to Robert and Becky Foster,” Richard M. Olson, chairman and chief executive officer of The Toro Company.
“These guys just exploded on the scene in 2016. We’ve been watching ever since,” Olson said.
Why did the Fosters sell?
“Once we seen that all the companies they’ve acquired; all are in the same place, all have grown. When we found out about the 401K, the insurance, how they operate. Toro has a such a reputation in the industry, my goal is still for us to be number one in the industry. Our group outworks everybody. No plant in the country is going to work like we work, and I want us to be the most efficient plant in the Toro organization,” Foster said.
In a brief ceremony Thursday morning, Gov. Asa Hutchinson welcomed the new owners of Intimidator to Arkansas during a ceremony inside the plant.
“This first two things Gov. Hutchinson said to me were ‘Welcome to Arkansas, and how can we help you?’ That means a lot to us, because that’s how we like to do business,’” Olson said.
Toro started out in 1914 as an engine company, eventually becoming known for tractors and lawnmower company.
Olson told the gathering of employees and community leaders Toro will be committing to the community with enhancing and preserving outdoor environments, community wellness and housing, education and youth enrichment activities, water conservation and sustainability, as well as supporting employee volunteerism, and charitable giving.
Since taking office, Hutchinson and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission have signed incentive agreements with 558 companies. He pointed to the success of Big River Steel in the northeastern part of the state, which he predicts will make Arkansas ahead of Pennsylvania in steel production in the United States.
“We know the Toro Company is going to grow, you’re a global company, you have incredible facilities across the United States, you have an incredible brand, and you’re going to have opportunities to expand because of your leadership team and the growing economy in the United States. And so when you need to expand, we ask you to first look at this facility here in Batesville. We will make the case, we’ll partner with you, we’ll make it happen, because your success is our success,” Hutchinson said.
He touted Arkansas’s pro-business environment.
“It means something to businesses when you have an environment where they can move through the regulatory process, you have lower taxes, fewer regulations, and a business environment that we got workers that say ‘Let’s grow with you.’ Business leaders understand that and that’s why we’re having that kind of success,” Hutchinson said in closing.
Afterwards, attendees enjoyed a catfish lunch, prepared by John 3:16 Ministries.
