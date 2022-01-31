I sat down for lunch with an old friend last week. It almost seems cliche at this point, but it is one of the few times we have seen one another in person since the pandemic. We spent time updating each other on life events. We shared laughs about the memories we made while working in the same office a few years ago. I first met Glenn in 2014. Over the years, I can recount several conversations that have challenged the way I view the world. In a good way. We come from different backgrounds that influence how we see the world, parts of it at least. Despite those differences, we aren’t that different from one another. We share common interests and over the years, our thinking has aligned on several issues. That’s what I appreciate most about friends like Glenn. We can disagree but maintain mutual respect and civility. We don't disagree on much.
His career has given him the opportunity to travel and see different parts of the world. Last week he was sharing a story about a trip he took several years ago to Cambodia and Vietnam. As I listened to the stories and his retelling of the memories he made, I was in awe. During his trip, he was able to sit down and eat with a native family and hear their perspective on the war. He shared what it was like to walk through a memorial and museum dedicated to the history of the Vietnam War. He pointed out that the Vietnam historical account of the war is quite different from the American one we have learned. I am sure that the historical records of each country have their own errors and omissions. The historical records reflect the perspective of each nation. Questions of who is right and who is wrong seem irrelevant.
That’s the thing about perspective, it’s different for everyone. Perspective is what makes us unique. It is why three witnesses can see the same car accident and each one tell a different version of the story. If all three versions of the same accident are different, how do you determine who is right and who is wrong? Are there absolutes in that scenario? No one would argue that an accident didn’t occur because the witnesses didn’t agree. It becomes the duty of the investigator to take all three accounts, weigh the facts, and then determine what happened or his/her perspective.
Perspective can also be the thing that divides us if not appreciated. The Stoic Philosopher Marcus Aurelius once said, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” In an age of misinformation, social media, and mass communication one would be well served to apply skepticism to the content they consume. Aurelius also seems to be suggesting that we apply a hint of critical thinking while drawing conclusions.
What is missing from Aurelius and from the current culture is our ability to see things from one another’s perspectives. When my brother and I were being judgmental of other people, mom and dad would often remind us to “put our shoes on the other foot.” It was a reminder to try and see things or ideas from their perspective or to walk in their shoes. This seems to be a practice too few are willing to embrace. We choose to divide over political, religious, socioeconomic, and racial and ethnic lines. Issues that only further complicate even our willingness to try.
The value of learning from one another has often been embraced by educators. Peer learning is one of the most powerful techniques often used to reinforce new skills. It is what some educators fear is missing from the educational experience in today’s age of virtual learning. Appearing in an article in the Washington, Post Teresa Rennie, an eighth-grade math and science teacher in Philadelphia, said, “So many students are needy. Some “experts” believe it will be years before the education system recovers from the impact of the pandemic. The loss of peer interaction is raising another generation lacking the skill set of learning from one another.
Learning from one another requires a level of mutual respect. It requires the willingness to see life from another’s perspective. It requires a desire to learn and grow as a person. There is value in conversations and topics from someone who sees things differently. Different is not always wrong and should not always be threatening. That is just my perspective.
