CLINTON — Online court records show a claim has been made against the County Clerk’s office Friday, Aug. 14 asking that the petition used to place a wet vote on the November ballot be stricken.
The date is 10 days after the signatures were certified Aug. 4. Ten days is the time allowed to file an appeal of a petition certification.
The claim, formally titled a “Statutory Appeal from Certification of Local Option Petition” is by “Stay Strong, Status Quo, a Local Option Ballot Question Committee and Bevans Family Limited Partnership” against County Clerk Pam Bradford “... in her official capacity.”
The claim is the petition used by “Let Van Buren County Vote” did not follow Arkansas law by having a space for a signer’s email address and phone number on the petition.
The second part of the claim is that David Byard, who acted as head of Let Van Buren County Vote, was acting as a paid canvasser due to an agreement he made with attorney Alex T. Gray. As such the 796 signatures Byard gathered should be thrown out.
With the loss of 796 signature, not enough signature would be on the petition to allow it on the ballot for the November election.
The claim asks for a hearing on this matter “as soon as practical.”
