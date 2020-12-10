LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF APPLICATIONS
FOR A RETAIL LIQUOR PERMIT
In accordance with ACA 3-4-201 & 208, and other provisions of law, notice is hereby given that the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) will accept applications for new retail liquor permits in Van Buren County for the retail sale of spirituous, vinous and malt liquors. Under the provisions of law two (2) retail liquor permits will be issued. Applications for the permit described above will be accepted at the offices of ABCD starting on January 8, 2021 and ending on March 8, 2021. Applications received prior to January 8th and after March 8th will be returned. The applications will then be processed in accordance with the terms of applicable statutes and regulations.
Arkansas ABC Division
1515 West 7th Street, Ste. 503
Little Rock, Arkansas 72201
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.