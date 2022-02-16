FAIRFIELD BAY — A letter included in a Fairfield Bay Legislative Audit Report gives further insight into an investigation of possible city credit card misuse totaling $19,388 and cites the city’s EMS service.
The letter also indicates a second person may have been involved in improper credit card use.
In May 2021, Fairfield Bay EMS Captain Andrea Notz was placed on administrative leave, a fact cited further down in the letter, and the EMS service was at the time temporarily suspended as an audit was conducted. Later that month the mayor’s office announced that $13,000 was unaccounted for as a result of the investigation. In June a special prosecutor was assigned, and in August, Notz was charged in connection with the investigation.
Online court records show Notz is scheduled for trial in July.
Municipalities are routinely audited by Arkansas Legislative Audit.
The letter, titled a “Management Letter” by “Legislative Joint Auditing Committee” states: “Our review of selected disbursements in the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Department, of the period January 1, 2019 through July 1, 2021, revealed improper and questionable transactions totaling $19,388.”
The letter, signed by a state auditor, shows “… $17,936, were charged to a City credit card by the EMS Captain or paid to an immediate family member.”
It further breaks down that $19,388 figure, showing “$4,842 in purchases without adequate documentation” including charges for “$1,500 for satellite bills without detailed account information” and “$519 for hotel charges without invoices” along with “$444 in conference hotel charges without the invoice and for dates beyond the conference.”
A second category is “$4,018 in purchases without a documented business purpose” including “$1,893 for meals and grocery items” and “$872 for various household and kitchen items (65-inch TV, area rug, small furniture and storage items, cleaning and kitchen supplies, bedding).”
In addition is “$2,895 in personal purchases for which the EMS Captain, when questioned by the City Treasurer, paid the credit card company directly,” and “$2,817 in unaccounted for equipment purchases” the latter of which included “$1,784 for miscellaneous hand tools, several of which appear to have been seized during the execution of a search warrant by the Fairfield Bay Police Department; however, we are unable to determine if some of the tools seized matched the items purchased by the City.”
Fairfield Bay Chief of Police Dave Burnett would not confirm what, if any, tools were seized by his department, citing the ongoing investigation. He was able to confirm that a 65-inch television was currently being held in evidence.
The letter states: “… according to local law enforcement, some of the personal items purchased with EMS funds were seized from Notz’s home. These matters are currently being investigated by law enforcement.”
A second section of the letter points out what may be at least one other person in connection with misuse of EMS funds.
Here the letter cites “Questionable transactions totaling $1,452 were charged to another City credit card by EMS personnel other than the Captain.”
This includes “$639 in hotel and parking fees related to a conference in New Orleans but outside the documented conference dates.”
It further cites charges made by this other person “without adequate documentation.”
Neither Burnett or Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan would discuss any of these second-person charges, citing the nature of the ongoing investigation.
Duncan issued a statement Feb. 11 shortly after the Legislative Audit Management Letter became public. It stated in part: “… The city also received a management letter regarding questionable purchases made by the previous emergency medical services department using the city issued credit card from January 1, 2019 through July 1, 2021. The total transactions totaled $19,388.00 and indicates that many of the questionable purchases didn’t have a business purpose and was in apparent conflict with the “public purpose” doctrine and the Arkansas Constitution article 12 section 5.”
“Management letters are issued to cities and require the findings to be turned over to the prosecutor for review, since the city had self-reported ourselves to legislative audit in May of 2021 and the information is currently with an assigned special prosecutor no action is required at this time. The city did implement changes regarding the management of a city issued credit card.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.