Lenard Lewis, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Rhodes) Lewis and Alfred Eugene Lewis; two sisters; and one brother.
Survivors are his wife, Geraldine Lewis; two daughters, Ramona Shaw and Mary Helen Barlow; two sons, Gerald Eugene Lewis and Kevin Lewis; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Mr. Lewis had been a Saline County Deputy and a Civil Process Server. He was very active with youth including coaching baseball and teaching Royal Rangers at church. As a Pastor at Clinton Freedom Outpost, founded by him and his wife in 2019, he was an important part of delivering meals to shut-ins and others. His desire was to show the love of Jesus by feeding His sheep. He loved all the people and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.
To express condolences online visit www.roller fuenralhomes.com/clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.