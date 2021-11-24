Mom never missed a moment to remind my brother and me how important it was to say thank you. The nudge would often come when we were given things by my grandparents during one of our visits. Mom would look at us and ask the question, “What do you say?” We knew the two little magic words that would satisfy the moment: “Thank You!”
Learning to be thankful was something that was deeply ingrained into the psyche of me and my brother. In the moments when our gratitude was found lacking, mom would say the phrase, “You kids don’t appreciate a thing.” Powerful words are meant to inspire reflection on how grateful we really should be.
Those words stick with you even into adulthood. When I have moments where I have not expressed my gratitude, I still hear them in my head. Like the toll of a bell, they ring reminding me of the lesson behind them. It is important to take time to show appreciation for what you have and not take things for granted.
Thankfully, we have a holiday set aside to remind us to be grateful. It has always been a time of reflection for me. I think about the family meals that have happened over the years. The obvious reflection on the wonderful memories that were made around my grandma’s table and now my own. I think of the loved ones whose chairs are now empty because they have passed on. And of course the legacy of recipes that always tend to emerge from the kitchen this time of year.
What makes the childhood thanksgivings so special is the time we got to spend as a family. My family was spread out over the country. Half in Florida, half in Tennessee, so it was the holidays, weddings, and funerals that were set aside for us to “get together.” Those days would end the same every year. We would eat too much and after lunch, we would sit around the TV watching football or waiting for the first Christmas movie of the year to play on network television.
The conversation would shift to the Sears catalog where we would look for all the things we wanted. That’s right, we spent the morning being grateful and the afternoon focusing on what we didn’t have. It’s comical when you consider it that way. A tradition that I am sure lives on in most houses with young children even today.
Thanksgiving and a celebration of gratitude are more than food around a table with the people you love. For it to be sustainable it has to be a mindset. There was a very profound reason that mom instilled this spirit in us. Maybe in her foresight, she knew that sometimes the harvest is plenty and at other times it is slim. Sustainable gratitude finds a way to celebrate in both harvest times.
There have been times in my life where I did not have everything emotionally or materialistically wanted. I just can not remember a time where I did not have everything I needed. That was the real lesson in gratitude that mom gave me. In good times and bad times, find a way to be thankful and content with what you have. Do not focus on the things that are missing. A difficult lesson for a young kid and an even more difficult lesson to live out now as an adult.
These lessons in gratitude tend to emerges as a theme for me this time of year. Gratitude is certainly a trait that stays with me throughout the year it just seems to come easier during this season. In the spirit of the season, or whenever you have the opportunity, don’t be too busy to say Thank You.
Happy Thanksgiving to your family and I wish you the happiest of holiday seasons.
