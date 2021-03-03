‘Dognap,” that is the word for kidnapping a dog was first used in 1898, according to Merriam-Webster. It was the same year “misfocus” was first used, the dictionary reports.
Entertainer Lady Gaga had her dogs dognapped this past week. They were some kind of French Bulldog, two of them, and being walked by her dog walker when thieves took the animals. They, when that happened, shot the dog walker before taking off with the things. A nearby security camera shows them pulling up on the walker and dog in a car, confusion, and the car leaves with the dogs. A fairly classic case of dognapping.
I was surprised to see the word was as old as it was, having assumed dognapping was a fairly new sort of crime, like credit card fraud or something. But no, apparently its been around long enough where Merriam-Webster started tracking it in the late 1800s.
News of the Lady Gaga dognapping hit the wire quick and big. Headlines man, headlines of the crime. Lady Gaga was offering a $500,000 reward for arrest of the evil doers. Details and information, insight and follow-up stories kept showing up: The dog walker was out with three dogs, but one ran away and was able to avoid being dognapped. Lady Gaga’ father called the ‘napping “A disgusting act.”
“Are you doing enough to keep your dogs from being dognapped?” was one story which fell out of this.
The dog’s names were Koji and Gustav. The thieves were driving a Nissan Altima. Los Angeles Police were all over the case, which had a major shift after a woman showed up at the police station with the two dogs on Saturday, a few days after the dognapping. This was reported by Associated Press, which received a statement from the commanding officer of “the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division.” In the same statement they reported they did not think the woman dropping off the dogs had anything to do with the dognapping.
The third dog, the runner, was “… reunited with Lady Gaga’s representatives.”
The dog walker is expected to recover from his injuries, a single gunshot wound to the chest. His name is Ryan Fischer. Lady Gaga thanked him for his fighting for the dogs, calling him “forever a hero” in an Instagram post.
I’m pretty sure something’s wrong here, really a lot of things are wrong here.
And to be clear on one point: I have no problem with Lady Gaga. She became the celebrity/entertainer she is from endless hard work and focus. She deserves her success and I’m happy for her, seriously.
But something, something’s wrong. The dogs were kidnapped, the news feed blew up with information both immediate and attendant about it, and $500K was put up as a reward. The day before the dognapping , and here’s where the tension comes in, I was at a foodbox giveaway in Conway, reporting. Endless lines of cars waited in the morning cold to get some produce and milk to take home, and in some cases pickups pulling trailers were there in order to load up and carry boxes back to what was usually area churches. People needed food.
The website GoFundMe is full of requests for donations, people with medical conditions or other misfortunes asking for donations. They aren’t making it, they need some help.
And in most reports about the Gaga dognapping Ryan Fisher’s name didn’t appear until several paragraphs, in, just as in this column.
In fact let’s return to the subject of Gaga for a minute, because yes, had some dogs, had people to represent her to the dogs or something, had a dog walker and put up $500K for the whole affair, but she also uses her fame, and, sure, her wealth as comes with fame, to promote any number of charities. Again, good for her.
At the same time you have to believe the people who are paying her enough to put up that kind of money for stolen dogs are making a heck of a lot more money than what she’s making. Enough, one presumes, to drop a box of food off at every needy family’s doorstep a couple times a week. I mean, food, we’re not talking French Bulldogs here, we’re talking the basics.
Area pastors meet regularly to work out aid programs for the needy in the county(s). Police and courts have “frequent flyers” who need more help than getting thrown in jail every few weeks, but nothing’s out there for them – so they get thrown in jail every few weeks, and in time spend a couple years in state prison, or die.
And Ryan Fisher appears late in the story.
Something’s out of balance, something’s unfair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.